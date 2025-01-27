Duck Dynasty Makes a Comeback, But THIS Star Will Miss the Revival for Heartbreaking Reason

Fans of Duck Dynasty received exciting news this week as A&E announced the return of the beloved series. Eight years after its finale, Duck Dynasty: The Revival has been officially greenlit.

The upcoming series will feature Willie and Korie Robertson, their children, and grandchildren as they share more of their lives in Louisiana.

According to TVLine, the revival has been ordered for two seasons, with 20 episodes planned. The new series is set to premiere this summer, bringing back the same family-focused humor and heart that made the original show so popular.

While many familiar faces will return, the family’s patriarch, Phil Robertson, will not appear in the revival. The decision comes as Phil battles Alzheimer’s and other health challenges.

Last year, his son Jase Robertson shared details about his father’s condition on the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast.

“We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, [Phil] has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems,” Jase said. He also revealed that Phil’s condition has been worsening over the years.

Phil’s Alzheimer’s is reportedly in the early stages, but his health struggles have made it difficult for him to participate fully. “He can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and his memory is not what it once was,” Jase said. Despite this, Phil wanted to remain involved with the family podcast.

Duck Dynasty originally aired in 2012 and became a cultural phenomenon, running for 11 successful seasons before ending in 2017. The revival is a homecoming for the Robertsons as they return to A&E.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Willie and Korie were thankful, saying, “Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home. We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures.”

