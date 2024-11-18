Dune: Prophecy Season 1 Episode 1 Ending Explained: Why Did Desmond Hart Kill Pruwet Richese?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Dune: Prophecy Season 1, Episode 1.

The highly anticipated show Dune: Prophecy premiered its Season 1, Episode 1, bringing forth many mysteries that will unfold as the series progresses. In this first episode, released on November 17, we witnessed major twists and turns, one of the most significant being the death of Pruwet Richese.

Several characters were introduced, including Valya Harkonnen, who seizes control of the Sisterhood in order to fulfill Mother Superior’s ambitions. She uses the Voice to compel Dorotea to take her own life.

We were also introduced to the political storyline of House Corrino and the Emperor, which involves his strategic marriage to a member of House Richese to strengthen his military. However, this plan fails to come to fruition when Desmond Hart kills Pruwet Richese.

Hart, who survived the Fremen’s attack, makes his entrance on Salusa Secundus, claiming that he was attacked by Imperium allies, not the Fremen. He exchanges a glance with Kasha, the Emperor’s Truthsayer, hinting at his true intentions, as reported by Screenrant.

Toward the end of the episode, Hart suggests that House Richese is one of the enemies targeting the Emperor. When the Emperor contemplates breaking off the wedding, Hart proceeds with his mission, seemingly to carry out this plan.

Hart then encounters Pruwet Richese, who says he was awakened by a bad dream. Referring to the Sisterhood, Hart tells him that there is a battle being fought by an indispensable enemy.

Hart also claims to have been given "a great power," which he seemingly uses to kill Pruwet. Pruwet's skin burns without Hart physically touching him, leading to his death.

Hart plans to obstruct the Sisterhood’s efforts, though it remains unclear what kind of power he truly possesses. In one of the episode’s final moments, we also witness Kasha dying in the same manner as Pruwet. Valya is reminded of Mother Superior’s message, in which she foretold that Valya would be the one to witness the "burning truth" and understand what to do with it.

As for Kasha’s death, the exact cause is not clear, but it seems to be connected to Hart’s act of killing Pruwet.

For those unfamiliar, Dune: Prophecy is a prequel set 10,000 years before the events depicted in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films. Episode one is available for streaming on Max.

