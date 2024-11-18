Here Are Some Points That Resemble Dune: Prophecy With House Of The Dragon: Deets

Dune: Prophecy is one of the latest attractions for those who love fantasy tales with violence and a fight for royalty. Well, there have been other shows already that share the same aspect of imagination, with the utterly similar being, House of the Dragon.

The Game of Thrones prequel that this year had its massively appreciated season 2 has a lot of elements that are also seen in Dune: Prophecy.

Now, as the series has just premiered its first-ever episode, let's take a look at what other similarities Dune: Prophecy shares with House of the Dragon.

Meanwhile, it is also crucial to know that Dune: Prophecy was previously even called a Game of Thrones clone, looking at the timeline and the world it is set in.

In the recently released episode of Dune: Prophecy, we learn that the series is taking place 116 years after a war of machines and 10,148 years before the birth of Paul Atreides, the lead of the Dune film franchise.

This is very similar to House of the Dragon, as we recall; the series takes place 100 years after its war and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

Another instance that reminds us of HOTD in Dune: Prophecy is that both shows feature this information after an opening sequence. However, it is much longer and bloodier in Dune.

Similar to HOTD, Dune: Prophecy shows Mother Superior Valya Harkonnen to have an eye on the throne, to form the Imperium for a perfect future.

Travis Fimmel is shown to be a violent radicalized soldier, Desmond Hart, who also has a scheme of his own and reminds us of Daemon Targaryen.

Also, Mark Strong’s Emperor Corrine is very similar to King Viserys, as he shares the characteristics of a mild-mannered man, with extreme decisions aiming for a greater good.

Moreover, Dune: Prophecy has even already shown Ynez, a young princess who sleeps with her protector, which again reminds us of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Criston Cole.

Another huge instance happens to be a happy wedding in Dune: Prophecy turning into a shocking and violent event, which is very similar to Rhaenyra and Laenor’s wedding.

With all of these things being common between the two, Dune: Prophecy takes control over the audience, having a bit of a distinguished approach.

Watch Dune: Prophecy on HBO/Max, with new episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m.

