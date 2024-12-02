Dune Prophecy Season 1 Episode 3 Ending Explained: Who Did Valya See At The End?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Dune: Prophecy Season 1, Episode 3.

Just like its film installments, Dune: Prophecy has truly kept the audience hooked with the unfolding events in its episodes. Episode 3 of the show, which aired on December 1, consisted of an intriguing plot. At the end, we saw Valya visiting her nephew, Harrow Harkonnen, and her father, Evengy Harkonnen.

On her way up to her father’s home, in the elevator, she says, “Sacrifices must be made. Sisterhood above all.” The scene cuts out before anything else unfolds.

In the current timeline of the show, Valya is attempting to figure out her next move after a failed attempt to use the Voice on Demond Hart to end his life, which led to her being banned from Salusa Secundus. It is possible that she may present her nephew, her father, or both with some sort of gesture to assert her authority or establish peace, according to Screenrant.

Additionally, in the last scene, we saw Tula utilizing Raquella and Valya’s genetic indexing computers in an attempt to bring Lila back to life with the help of spice.

It appears that Tula will stop at nothing to resurrect Lila following her premature and wrongful passing in the name of the Sisterhood. It seems their bond was much deeper, as Tula had raised Lila after the death of her mother during childbirth.

The attempt to bring Lila back to life will rely on the computer technology Tula is using, which seems to be capable of pulling Lila out of the realm where she encountered Dorotea and Raquella.

The show’s next episode, Episode 4, is set to air on December 8, 2024. The first three episodes are currently available to stream on Max.

