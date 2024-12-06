Dune: Prophecy Star Emily Watson Believes Cillian Murphy Has Performed Better In Small Things Like These Than In Oppenheimer

Emily Watson opened up about her experience of sharing the screen space with the Oscar-winning actor, Cillian Murphy. In conversation with Deadline, the actress spoke at lengths about her latest release, Small Things Like These, and revealed having a good bond with the Sherlock star off screen.

Watson shared that before filming the scenes with the Hollywood star, she would call up the actor and discuss the portions over which they would have to work together the next day.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, the actress claimed that it was a treat to watch Murphy in action in front of the camera.

Moreover, she stated that the actor outshoned in the new movie and performed a notch higher than in Oppenheimer.

The Red Dragon star shared with the entertainment outlet, “I called Cillian before I took the job and said, ‘Look, where can this woman come from? Where can she be from in Ireland? Is this how I could do it?” Once we got to set, we were fully in it, and Cillian, having been absolutely gorgeous and affable and lovely off set, was completely sort of holding himself, protecting himself from this woman.’”

She further added, “He’s holding his breath for as long as he possibly can. And it was thrilling, as an actor, to go into a scene that’s that meaty. But nothing was on the nose; there was nothing kind of overt about it. There were no kind of big hitting swings to play.”

The actress shared that the duo were often in sync with each other as there were two cameras, and both of them had to give in equally.

Opening up on the Inception star’s versatility and performance in the film, Watson mentioned, “But also this sort of slow build of that; there’s a sort of suppressed euphoria in it. And I love the fact that Cillian, of all the things that he could have done after Oppenheimer, this is where he chose to shine a light.”

As for Small Things Like These, Murphy has played the role of Bill Furlong, who learns about the dark secrets of an Irish city that is governed by a Roman Catholic Church. For Watson’s character, she plays the role of Sister Mary.

The movie will soon be available to watch on the streaming platforms.