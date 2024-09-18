Small Things Like These TRAILER: What Happens When Cillian Murphy Unveils Dark Secrets Of The Catholic Church In His First Role Post Oppenheimer? Watch

Cillian Murphy transforms into Bill Furlong, a father and a coal merchant, in the movie Small Things Like These. This Lionsgate drama features the dark history of the Catholic church in Ireland as the backdrop. It is arriving in theaters worldwide on November 8.

In the trailer, Furlong, played by the Peaky Blinders star, witnesses the horrific secret abuses taking place in the local convent. "You want to watch what you say, about what’s there" serves both as a warning to the protagonist as well as a precedent to where the plot would be taking the viewers. As the trailer progresses, it becomes clear that there are darker secrets, the happenings of secret abuse in a local convent that haunts Furlong.

In the trailer we see, Murphy's character is morally disturbed after witnessing an alarming and horrifying event while making the routine deliveries of coals to the convent. There is this young child who tries to stay out, but the mother overrules the child’s futile attempts and forces her to go in. She's seen wailing and begging her mother to stop, while Furlong quietly looks on unable to intervene. He is not sure about the right course of action to take so he does nothing but it haunts him.

The action takes place in 1985, just on the eve of Christmas. Furlong has no choice but to continue making the deliveries at the convent and face the unbelievable things going on there. Then he comes to a moral crossroads as he learns more about the negative aspects behind the locked doors of the convent.

All through the trailer, Furlong is threatened that he should not speak a word about what he has just witnessed. Will be he able to ignore and live on?

Small Things Like These is borrowed from the novella published by her – award-winning Claire Keegan and tells about a true Irish history of the Magdalene Laundries. These were sparsely populated centers by the Catholic Church purporting to ‘rehabilitate’ ‘fallen women’ through employment and education.

Instead, they became notorious for abuse against unwed mothers and other vulnerable women. The last of these institutions finally shut down in 1996 but not without bringing a larger awareness of the institution’s abuse at the hands of the church.

According to Murphy, he feels like "sometimes art is a gentler way of addressing or confronting that than, perhaps, government reports or academic papers." About the story, the Oppenheimer actor told Vanity Fair, "It’s so seemingly simple, but it’s incredibly complex, actually, when you look at it. It’s massively intertwined with Irish people, our history and our culture and trauma and all of that stuff."

Besides Murphy, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Damon and Alan Moloney, the film is produced by Catherine Magee and Drew Vinton, while the executive producers are Affleck, Halloran Kevin, and Joe Michael.

