Dune: What Was The Prophecy Of Lisan Al Gaib Mentioned In Dune Part Two? Explained

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part One introduced the prophecies of the Lisan al Gaib and the Kwisatz Haderach, which were later explored in the film Dune: Part Two. The film features Timothée Chalamet's Duke Paul Atreides transforming, making him nearly unrecognizable from the first film. Despite differences between the book and film, the narrative remains the same, and the prophecy of the Lisan al Gaib remains unchanged. The movie tries to explain the prophecies, but Villeneuve's clear plan led to a dense film without being overly lengthy.

What is the Lisan Al Gaib prophecy?

The Fremen of Arrakis has a messianic prophecy called the Lisan al Gaib, or The Voice From the Outer World, or Mahdi, or The One Who Will Lead Us To Paradise. This prophecy, known as the Chosen One prophecy in literature, is based on the belief that a person from another planet would liberate them from oppressors and bring peace. Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars is a notable example of this prophecy.

Paul fits many aspects of the Lisan al Gaib. Audiences hear from Kynes, the Imperial planetologist, that the messiah will adjust to the Fremen ways as if he were Fremen himself. The Lisan al Gaib is also supposed to be the son of a Bene Gesserit and have control over the Voice, which fits Paul perfectly.

Frank Herbert's novel, Dune: Part Two, does not require external assistance for Paul to fulfill the prophecy. The film changes Chani's character, Zendaya's, to include her as part of the Lisan al Gaib prophecy. Chani's Fremen name is Sihaya, meaning "Desert Spring." When Paul falls into a coma, Chani's tears revive him, but her role in the prophecy is not mentioned in the novel.

Where did the Lisan Al Gaib prophecy come from?

The messianic prophecy on Arrakis was not a spontaneous event, but rather a mission of the Bene Gesserit to prepare the universe for the Kwisatz Haderach, a superior being with unparalleled knowledge and control. The Kwisatz Haderach, a powerful being, would not have faithful followers without the Bene Gesserit's orchestration, as it would be a significant event in the universe.

Duke Leto Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, both viewed the Fremen as formidable allies, and saw them as a capable fighting force for the Kwisatz Haderach to ascend to the throne, leading to the spread of superstition throughout Arrakis.

The Kwisatz Haderach wasn't the only reason for the Missionaria Protectiva. They spread superstition on primitive planets to aid their Bene Gesserit sisters in case they were ever stranded and needed a safe haven. Bene Gesserit could tap into the superstition to prove themselves to any native populace and find refuge, just as Paul and Jessica did on Arrakis. The Lisan al Gaib prophecy taking such a hold on the Fremen told Jessica just how harsh the conditions were on Arrakis.

Paul wasn’t destined to be the Lisan Al Gaib

Paul, who was a member of the Lisan al Gaib and the Kwisatz Haderach, was not initially meant to be the Chosen One. The Bene Gesserit planned for Duke Leto Atreides and Jessica to raise a daughter, who would marry a Harkonnen male to end the feud. The heir would become the Kwisatz Haderach, leading humanity to peace and enlightenment. Jessica, however, had different plans.

The film explores Paul's reluctance to fulfill the prophecy, and the Reverend Mother hints at others around the universe, including Feyd-Rautha, being prepared to take on the role of the Kwisatz Haderach. Had Paul walked away from it all, another would have taken his place.

Jessica's decision to have a son accelerated the timeline and worsened the situation. If she had followed the Reverend Mother's orders, a suitable groom from Harkonnen House would have been chosen, and House Atreides' feud between the two families would have been quelled sooner.

Duke Leto's unpopularity led Emperor Shaddam IV to betray House Atreides, causing him to betray Leto's daughter. Leto's daughter would have become a Bene Gesserit, raising her son with Bene Gesserit lessons. With the Harkonnen and Atreides Houses merging, Emperor Shaddam IV's throne would have been passed onto Kwisatz Haderach, who would have been fully realized.

Some variables could have thrown a wrench into the plan anyway, such as the Kwisatz Haderach not being as benevolent as the Bene Gesserit hoped. With Harkonnen being in his blood, that was a likely outcome, but there was less of a chance for a holy war resulting in billions dead.

