The Suite Life cast has been getting together for a while now, and this recent heartwarming reunion is just what the Disney fans needed. Sprouse twins, Dylan and Cole enjoyed their Suite reunion with former co-star Phill Lewis.

The 31-year-old twins, once Disney stars, posed for pictures with Lewis on the red carpet on July 29 at Dylan's new film The Duel's premiere. The former cast members, dressed in black tuxedos, laughed, smiled, and gave each other a lighthearted air punch.

Cole surprised Brenda Song, a former castmate, during a TikTok interview in March 2022. Dylan and Ashley Tisdale reunited during a Los Angeles Rams game in October 2023.

About The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

The twins rose to fame in the Disney show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Dylan and Cole played twins Zack and Cody Martin, respectively for three seasons, from 2005 to 2008. Due to the show's success, The Suite Life on Deck, a spinoff, was created which ran from 2008 to 2011.

Phill Lewis portrayed the iconic character Mr. Moseby in the original series and moved from hotel management to captain manager of the S.S. Tipton in the spinoff. You can stream The Suite Life of Zack & Cody on Disney+ and take a nostalgic journey down memory lane.

The Sprouse twins have followed separate paths since their Suite Life days. Dylan has maintained a somewhat lower profile as an actor since his Disney days. He starred in the most recent motion pictures, Banana Split, After We Collided, and Beautiful Disaster. He starred as Jughead on Riverdale from 2017 to 2023 in the years after The Suite Life on Deck.

