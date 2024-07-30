Ashley Tisdale Shares BTS Photos of Backyard Baby Shower For Her 2nd Child; See Here

Ashley Tisdale is cherishing the joy of her second pregnancy! On July 29, in an Instagram post, the High School Musical star showcased some moments of the backyard baby shower with her husband, Christopher French, to announce her pregnancy. One of such pictures showed Tisdale posing wearing a white mini dress, flaunting her baby bump.

The event also saw the couple share adorable moments with their little girl, Jupiter Iris, who is only three years old. There were pictures of Tisdale and Jupiter sitting down on the white chairs, as well as French walking hand in hand with Jupiter. The enthusiasm and expectation were well demonstrated in all the captured images.

"I didn’t get to do a baby shower with my first, so this was so, so special to celebrate with all my favorite people. Thanks for all the love and support in so many precious moments," Tisdale wrote in her caption.

Ashley Tisdale opens up about third-trimester struggles

Earlier this month, Ashley Tisdale shared her experience of her second pregnancy through her Instagram Stories. She was leaning forward with a frown on her face and she said how hard she had it during the third trimester.

“This third trimester is putting me through it,” Tisdale wrote across the photo, placing her head on her hand and looking off to the side of the camera.

She then wrote in the next post, “And there are also those pregnancy days where you are physically over it, in pain, and try to remember that it’s all worth it, but then it’s met with this...”

In the second post, she presented the next facet of the issue: the days when pregnancy discomfort makes it challenging to recall the merits. But then, to lighten the mood, she uploaded a picture of Jupiter wearing a purple outfit that looks like the character Asha in the Wish Disney movie. Even a sweet moment of interaction with the wonderful Jupiter seemed to give her the missing light and view on life.

Ashley Tisdale comically chronicles pregnancy struggles: From acid reflux to sleepless nights

In June, Ashley Tisdale shared the harsh realities of pregnancy that many women will not discuss. On her Instagram Stories, she mentioned that bedtime was the most uncomfortable, and baby kicked a lot. Also, she said she had breathing problems due to congestion.

"Women at night during pregnancy: has horrible acid reflux, can’t get comfortable enough to sleep well, and have a baby inside them jumping around and dancing,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Can hardly move their body from left to right. Congestion so they can’t breathe well.”

She jokingly juxtaposed her ordeal with how some male partners may feel when their partners keep them awake by snoring, using a humorous take on how a man may feel.

"Men: I have to sleep in the guest room; your snoring is keeping me up at night," she wrote.

