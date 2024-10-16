Dylan Sprouse Supports Wife Barbara Palvin At 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With Two SPECIAL Cutouts; Find Out

Dylan Sprouse showed enthusiastic and creative support for his wife, Barbara Palvin, at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. One memorable moment was when he brought cutouts of the couple's French bulldog, Piggy Cow, and cat, Klaus Von Sprouse, while Palvin walked down the runway on October 15 in New York, with Sprouse cheering from the front row.

As Palvin, whom Sprouse married in 2023, took the stage, he passionately declared his love for her, catching her attention, according to People. Earlier on the pink carpet, Sprouse spoke to pre-show host Olivia Culpo about his unique way of supporting Palvin, explaining that he brought the pet cutouts mainly to cheer her up, though he admitted there was a chance they could make her emotional.

Sprouse told Culpo, "I hope she doesn't cry," elaborating further, stating, "She's pretty sappy about these two."

The After We Collided star began dating Palvin around the time when the 31-year-old Hungarian model was making her 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut. Although she has been a constant for the brand since Sprouse confessed that watching his partner return to the runway continues to make him nervous.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Sprouse said, "I'm secondhand nervous. I couldn't walk in my tighty whities anywhere. It's like a lot of pressure! I hope it's warmer in there!" Despite his nerves, Sprouse only kept his eyes on Palvin. When asked if there was something special about the show he was waiting for, he made it clear that was the only thing he wanted to see his wife on stage.

This isn’t the first time Sprouse has gone out of his way to show some more creativity in support of Palvin when the latter was at a Victoria’s Secret event. For instance, in 2018, he grabbed a bunch of Shake Shack cheeseburgers to feed her after the show.

In June 2023, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin announced to the public that they had been engaged since September 2022. The couple got married the following month, on July 15, 2023. Meanwhile, this marks the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in six years after the 2019 show was canceled amid criticism of the brand's lack of inclusivity.

