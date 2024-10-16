Gigi Hadid Opens 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With THIS Iconic Taylor Swift Reference: Details

Gigi Hadid returned to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 in style. As she was preparing for her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in six years scheduled on Tuesday, October 15, she bore in mind one of her close pals, none other than Taylor Swift.

First up on the catwalk in New York, she emerged from under the stage in an enthralling soft pink bodysuit with her back clad in the iconic larger-than-life angel wings. Before she hit the runway, though, Hadid struck a pose imitating Swift’s signature stance during her Eras tour. Before the show, Hadid had dropped a few hints in an interview with Entertainment Tonight backstage.

Speaking about the new exciting thing she was about to deliver on the runway, Hadid told the outlet, "I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour. At one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m going to show you how we do this,’ and now I’m using it tonight."

Hadid marked her grand entrance waving just like the Karma singer during her Eras Tour, and fans can't get enough. Some Swifties went to appreciate the gesture, while others gushed about "bestie goals.". One X user wrote, "That was such a fun moment! Love Gigi!"

Even though Swift was not able to witness this year’s occasion, she is not a new face on the Victoria’s Secret stage. Swift, in 2013, sang I Knew You Were Trouble, only to come back in 2014 with the iconic performances of her hits Blank Space and Style. This year Tyla was on stage, and last night’s audience was more than thrilled by Cher’s Strong Enough and Believe performance.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid served a soft, feminine vibe sporting a satin pink bodysuit with a plunging neckline and a gathered waist. Best believe she was bejeweled while taking center stage with the signature jet-packed massive angel wings made of feathers to give a heavenly floating feeling. She finished the styling with René Caovilla heels and her short bob, adding a cherry on top.

