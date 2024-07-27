Eddie Redmayne Transforms Into A Lone Assassin In The Day Of The Jackal TEASER Unveiled During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony; WATCH

Peacock and Sky have unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming series The Day of the Jackal, featuring Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch, and Úrsula Corberó. The teaser premiered during NBC and Peacock’s Friday night broadcast of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. Watch the full teaser for The Day of the Jackal below:

What is The Day of the Jackal series about?

In the series, Eddie Redmayne stars as the Jackal, a master of disguise and contract killer who takes on jobs for the highest bidder. After completing a recent hit, he becomes the target of a determined British intelligence officer, played by Lashana Lynch, leading to a high-stakes chase across Europe filled with action and suspense.

The teaser showcases Redmayne’s character in various disguises, sniping targets from rooftops, and rappelling down buildings. In one moment, a woman asks, "Who exactly is this man?" to which Redmayne's character replies, "You know who I am."

The official synopsis reads: “The Jackal is a contract killer who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he encounters his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), who starts to track him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.”

Who are the creators of The Day of the Jackal?

Ronan Bennett, the creator and writer of Top Boy, serves as the writer and showrunner for the series. Brian Kirk, known for his work on Game of Thrones and Luther, directs the show. It is produced by Universal International Studios’ Carnival Films, the company behind Downton Abbey.

Eddie Redmayne also serves as an executive producer, alongside Ronan Bennett and Brian Kirk. Additional executive producers include Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant from Carnival Films, Sam Hoyle for Sky Studios, and Sue Naegle. The series is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth, who is a consulting producer, with Chris Hall serving as a producer.

The Day of the Jackal star cast

The cast also includes Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi, and Florisa Kamara.

The Day of the Jackal premieres on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky in the U.K. on November 7.

