Michael C. Hall To Return As Dexter Morgan In New Showtime Series Dexter: Resurrection, Announced At SDCC 2024; Also Set To Narrate Dexter: Original Sin

Showtime may have a Dexter series starring Patrick Gibson in production, but it is not done having Michael C. Hall play the notorious criminal.

The network, a subdivision of Paramount Global, announced at the 2024 SDCC on Friday, July 26, that the actor will not only be returning to the lead role in a new series titled Dexter: Resurrection, but he will also be narrating the inner voice of young Dexter in the previously announced Dexter: Original Sin.

The news was revealed during a surprise appearance by Hall alongside Clyde Phillips, the EP and showrunner at the event.

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan as Showtime announces franchise expansion

“We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and President of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

The studio boss affirmed that while Resurrection will appeal to the long-time fans of the franchise, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers to the iconic 2000s series. Dexter initially premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons with Hall in the titular role, becoming a cult classic.

Dexter: Original Sin is set to premiere this December, while Dexter: Resurrection is due next summer. Meanwhile, Dexter and Dexter: New Blood, a limited series set 10 years after the conclusion of the original series, is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Introducing Dexter to those unversed

Dexter is an American psychological thriller that aired on Showtime between October 1, 2006, and September 22, 2013. Set in Miami, the franchise chronicles the life of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who lives a double life: a forensic scientist by day and a serial killer by night. He, however, only targets those who have not been adequately punished by the justice system due to corruption or legal loopholes.

The show earned Hall and John Lithgow (Arthur Mitchell) one Golden Globe each.

The original Dexter series has been climbing the Nielsen charts these past couple of months. In the week of June 24, it was at No. 2 on the Top 10 chart, just behind Showtime’s Your Honor. It beat top shows like The Bear, The Boys, and Bridgerton to achieve the feat.

