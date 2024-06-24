Elon Musk Becomes Father For 12th Time; Report Says He Welcomed His Third Baby With Shivon Zilis Earlier This Year

Elon Musk is one of the most relevant figures in pop culture. His moves in the tech industry, especially since his Tesla invention and X acquisition, have been closely watched by many people all over the world.

Apart from all this, Musk is also known to have fathered multiple children. Now there is a new addition to the Musk family, as the Tesla CEO revealed that he and his partner, Shivon Zilis, have welcomed their third child together. Read ahead to know more.

Elon Musk welcomes a new baby with Shivon Zilis

Musk told Page Six that he and his partner and Neuralink Corp.’s director of special projects have welcomed their third child. This would be his third child with Shivan and his 12th child overall.

The Tesla founder said, “As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false,” adding, “All our friends and family know."

In a statement to the outlet, Musk continued, “Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret.’” As of now, the name and gender of the newest Musk family member is unknown.

In 2021, the pair welcomed twin sons Strider and Azure. With the birth of their third child, many people were surprised to know that Musk had become a father for the 12th time.

Grimes requests privacy for her and Elon Musk’s children

It is a known fact that Musk, along with his partners, keep the lives of their children private. In 2023, Grimes, who shares three children with him, requested privacy for their children via a post on X.

She also touched on the headlines that spoke about her relationship with Zilis. She expressed that they respect each other and are excited to be friends and have their children grow up with each other.

The singer added that many times women are “pitted against each other.” She continued that by interacting with the Neuralink's manager, it was obvious that she was an amazing person and both of them wanted what was best for their children.

Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.



I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) September 10, 2023

Grimes and Musk share three children, X Æ A - Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. The names of the children of the billionaire has always been and continues to be the talk of social media.

