How Did Elon Musk React To Talulah Riley’s Engagement With Thomas Brodie-Sangster? Revisiting His Response Amid Ex-Wife's Wedding

Actors Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley looked overjoyed as they tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 22, in Hertfordshire. The former, 34, better known for playing the lovesick child Sam in the 2003 romcom Love Actually, and Riley, 38, who rose to fame with the 2005 film St Trinian’s, had been dating for two years before they announced their engagement in July 2023.

The latter, for the record, was married twice to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk between 2010 and 2012 and then between 2013 and 2016.

As Talulah moves on in her life, here's a look at how Musk, the “perfect ex-husband,” per her, reacted to the news of her engagement last year and subsequent wedding plans with Brodie-Sangster.

Revisiting Elon Musk’s response to Talulah Riley’s engagement with Thomas Brodie-Sangster amid the duo's wedding

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and I are engaged,” Talulah shared on X, formerly Twitter. The announcement by the actress came alongside a picture of her cuddling with her fiancé. Musk replied to his ex-wife on the big news, writing “Congratulations” in the comments section of her post. He also added a red heart emoji, per Independent UK.

The exes remain “good friends,” according to Riley, who branded Musk as the “perfect ex-husband” in her 2018 book The Quickening.

“He's a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we’re good to each other, which is really nice. I have the utmost love for him,” the actress told the Independent in 2022. Of her reason for marrying Musk twice, Riley explained to the publication that it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married.

A look at Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster's dreamy wedding

In images obtained by The Sun, the pair were seen leaving St George’s Church, a stunning 14th-century chapel in Anstey, Hertfordshire, after their wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Riley looked gorgeous in a satin white dress with a voluminous skirt and her hair tied back into a neat updo, topped with a long, lace-trimmed veil. Thomas, the groom, meanwhile, wore a colorful suit with pinstripe gray trousers and a floral waist jacket. The newlyweds, needless to say, were seen grinning ear to ear as guests threw confetti on them while they held hands and walked through the churchyard before departing in a carriage.

The couple first met on the set of Danny Boyle’s Disney+ Sex Pistols drama Pistol in March 2021. They made their first public appearance together at the BAFTAs in March 2023.

