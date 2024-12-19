Elton John Promises More Music Despite Health Setbacks: 'I’m Always Looking to Create'

Sir John Elton has confirmed he is working on new music despite his health woes. During his Tuesday, December 17 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with Brandi Carlile, the legendary British singer revealed that he’s been considering the next phase of his career, when Colbert, 60, asked him if “the juices are flowing again” after concluding his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in July 2023.

“You will be getting some more [music],” the Crocodile Rock crooner confirmed. “The juices have never dried up. They never want to dry up because I’m always looking to create things,” he continued. “It’s just having the space now to do it on my own time. Of course, there will be new Elton John music.”

The musician had stopped by Colbert’s talk show to promote his Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. The offering comprises the EGOT winner reflecting on his life onstage and offstage while being on the road.

“As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse, and addiction to become the icon he is today,” the documentary's synopsis says in part.

The announcement about John’s new music comes months after the singer initially revealed he had suffered an eye infection over the summer. Taking to Instagram to share the news earlier this year, Elton said he had only limited vision in one eye. He said at the time that, while he was doing all he could to recover from the setback, the healing was taking longer than he expected, so it would take some time before sight returned to the impacted eye.

In late November, however, the musician revealed he had lost vision in his right eye as a result of the infection and is unable to accomplish even tasks as trivial as reading or watching something.

Elton John: Never Too Late is now streaming on Disney Plus.

