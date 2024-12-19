Why Did Elton John Change His Real Name Given By His Parents? Musician Explains and Also Reacts To Its Meaning

Elton John surely has an interesting story as to how he decided what his stage name should be, which stemmed from not liking the moniker that his parents gave him when he was born. His real name was Reginald Kenneth Dwight.

The veteran musician discussed this when he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. The host said, “You weren't always Elton John,” and that he was named Reginald Kenneth Dwight, which Colbert said was also a “lovely name.”

John reacted to this by saying, “It's a s**** name.” he further stated, “Who the hell calls their— a little baby," adding, "A little baby? 'Reginald, oh Reginald.’”

The Cold Heart vocalist shared how his parents gave him his real name. He recalled that it was named after his mother's brother because she wanted to call him Raymond, but his father did not agree to this, which resulted in a big argument, which was not something unusual, according to John.

He added that then he became Reginald, which he hated. The veteran artist shared that there have been multiple popular Reggies that have emerged from America, but it was a less famous name in England. He shared that it was not Reggie but Reginald, adding that he changed it as soon as he could.

Colbert pointed out that his real name was the male version of Regina, which means “Queen,” to which John thanked him as the audience laughed. The singer said, “They got it spot on. In 1947, they knew what they were doing.”

The I’m Still Standing artist shared how he decided on his stage name, Elton Hercules John. The musician revealed that the idea emerged in his mind because of two members of the Bluesology British blues band, with whom he performed in the 60s.

John stated that the saxophone player’s name was Elton Dean, and he thought that there weren't many Eltons in the world.

He stated that the band’s vocalist’s name was Long John Baldry, and he took John from it. He decided on his middle name, Hercules, after Steptoe and Son's sitcom’s horse.

