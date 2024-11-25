Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Debuts Baby Bump in Photos with Husband Evan McClintock; See HERE

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, who revealed her pregnancy in the music video of his song Temporary last month, debuted her growing baby bump via Instagram on Saturday, November 23. The 28-year-old expecting mother’s swelling belly was on full display as she donned a black off-the-shoulder evening gown for a date night with her husband, Evan McClintock.

Hailie wore her brown locks in a slicked-back bun, with one arm around McClintock and the other cradling her stomach. For his part, McClintock sported a classic black suit with a red tie.

“Ending wedding season with my favorite plus 2,” she captioned the snap.

In October, the podcaster and influencer announced her pregnancy in Eminem’s newly released music video, which showed her approaching the rapper with a Detroit Lions jersey with the word "Grandpa" written on the back. The Mockingbird rapper, 52, was shocked as he held up a sonogram.

The same day, Hailie took to Instagram to post pictures of the said sonogram, as well as maternity photos featuring her husband. “Mom & dad est. 2025,” she captioned the upload.

A week later, Hailie revealed she was expecting a baby boy during an episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast. “Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me.’ I was like, ‘OK, well, they’re still going to Target with me,’” she said of her husband’s reaction to the baby’s gender.

On her podcast, Hailie also revealed that she was already expecting when she and McClintock tied the knot in May 2024, after getting engaged the previous year.

Hailie and McClintock met in 2016 while studying at Michigan State University.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, shares Hailie with his ex-wife Kim Scott. He is also the father of Alaina Marie, the daughter of Kim’s late twin sister, Dawn, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose in 2016, and Stevie Laine, Kim’s child with her ex-boyfriend Eric Hartter. The rapper has legally adopted both Alaina and Stevie.

