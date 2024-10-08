Eminem Reportedly Struggles With Fame And Prefers A Low-Key Life; Sources Share Insights Into His Private Life As He Prepares To Be Grandfather

Eminem is reportedly elated by the news of his daughter’s pregnancy and cannot wait to be a grandfather. People, citing several sources, recently provided an account of the rapper’s personal life and the things he values besides work, with his daughter Hailie at the top of the Grammy winner’s list of priorities.

According to one of the aforementioned publication’s sources, Eminem is “very protective” of his daughter, who revealed she’s soon to be a mother through her father’s music video for one of his songs on October 3. Hailie Jade Scott, who married her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock earlier this year, appeared in Eminem’s Temporary music video, which the singer exclusively dedicated to her.

Toward the end of the footage, composed entirely of shared moments between the father and daughter over the years, Hailie presented her father with a customized Grandpa T-shirt and the sonogram of her baby, which left him speechless.

On the same day, via her podcast, Hailie revealed she’d been expecting since before her marriage and struggled to hide it from the world. Now that the news is out, she feels relieved.

ALSO READ: 'Such A Relief To Finally Say': Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals She Hid Pregnancy During Her Wedding By Doing THIS

Besides his daughter, Eminem loves his life away from the spotlight in Detroit, his hometown. His property there is reportedly his favorite retreat, and it is also where he recently recorded some of his most recent LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

Advertisement

“In Michigan, he can live exactly how he wants,” the aforementioned source said of the rapper. “He was never comfortable in the spotlight.”

Another insider told People that the rap prodigy is “super low-key” and “definitely an artist but not a diva.” The tipster praised Eminem for often traveling without an entourage, effortlessly blending his cool persona with a relatable, down-to-earth attitude.

Sharing insights into his devotion to his hometown, the source noted that Eminem is a big Lions fan and truly loves Detroit, where he performed in June as part of the Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central event.

Regarding his work front, the title of Eminem's latest album has left fans worried, as they wonder if his 12th record marks the end of his career. The aforementioned Temporary music video, recorded to provide comfort to Hailie after her father’s demise, is also a significant source of concern among Eminem’s fans.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eminem Revisits Missed Family Moments in Emotional Somebody Save Me Music Video From The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) Featuring Jelly Roll