Emma Roberts and Cody John's Relationship Timeline: How Did The Two Meet?

Actress Emma Roberts recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend (now fiancé) Cody John via an Instagram post. The Scream Queen actress captioned the picture of her and her fiancé, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

Fans were thrilled to see the ring on her finger, as she had been dating Cody John for two years. Here is a timeline of the couple’s relationship, from when they met to their lovely engagement.

When did Emma and Cody start dating?

Emma Roberts and Cody John went public with their relationship in August 2022. Cody, who has appeared in various shows such as NCIS, The Rookie, and An American Saga, posted a black-and-white picture of the two of them on a yacht on Instagram. The post also featured two pictures of them with their friends on vacation. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the couple had been seeing each other since the summer of 2022.

The source also told Entertainment Tonight that “She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together.” They further mentioned that both Emma and Cody’s families are very supportive of their relationship and love seeing them together. Since posting their first picture, the couple has been spotted multiple times on dates. US Weekly reported that in November 2022, the couple was seen together in LA, and they also enjoyed dinner at an LA restaurant the following month. Roberts said goodbye to 2022 in December with a picture of her holding hands with John on her Instagram.

The couple have been together since 2022

Both Emma and Cody have been pretty open about their relationship on social media. Roberts uploaded a few pictures of the two of them on her Instagram on March 8, 2023, to celebrate John’s birthday. She captioned the post with, “Happy birthday, Sheesh.” On the other hand, Cody also posted a picture of the actress on her birthday with the same caption. However, he also shared a black and white picture where he was kissing her cheek and captioned it with, “Happy birthday, teenie tiny.”

The duo made an appearance at the Lacoste Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show at Paris Fashion Week in February 2024. Roberts also mentioned her boyfriend in a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine. When asked about the last time she cried, the actress said, “I watched the movie ‘The Iron Claw’ with my boyfriend, and the two of us were sobbing. It was just a disaster of crying and then laughing at each other for crying, which made us cry even harder.”

Before Cody John, Emma Roberts was in a relationship with Garrett Hedlund, with whom she had a child in 2020. However, the couple broke things off in January 2022. Before that, the actress was in an on-and-off relationship with Evan Peters, who was her AHS co-star.

Now it seems that the actress has finally found the perfect match with John, as she announced their engagement in the cutest way!

