Who Is Emma Roberts’ Fiance Cody John? Everything To Know About Him Amid Their Engagement

Another actress seems ready to walk down the aisle after sealing the deal and answering the big question! If you're wondering what we're talking about, it's American Horror Story star Emma Roberts, who recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Cody John. The duo made their relationship public in 2022 and keeps sharing sweet snaps of themselves for their fans together.

On Tuesday, July 16, Roberts announced her engagement with John on Instagram with a sweet picture and a quirky, funny caption: "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," she wrote, accompanied by a red heart emoji. The actress had previously dated Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares her son Rhodes, who was born in December 2020.

Who is Cody John?

Cody John is an actor who appeared in shows like The Rookie and NCIS. Though he's still pretty new to the scene, with his first role being in 2018, he has done a couple of other films like Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and The CW's In the Dark.

Though they first went public with their romance in August 2022, a source told ET that Roberts and John have been dating since the summer of 2022 after crossing paths through mutual friends. "She's been very content with Cody and they're enjoying their relationship and time together," the source told the outlet. Furthermore, the source also added that their parents think they make a great couple and are happy for them.

Advertisement

More about Emma Roberts and Cody John

Unlike Roberts, who remains quite active on social media and has a whopping 20 million followers on Instagram, John isn't very active. He only has a handful of photos on his Instagram account, including his special pictures with Roberts.

Before getting engaged, the couple was spotted in various events together, from a date night in Paris to being photographed holding hands in cool and casual fits at Coachella in April 2023.

Furthermore, when Roberts split from her ex Garrett Hedlund, a lot of speculations about the reason for their divorce surfaced. However, a source for People said that at the time parenting amid the pandemic was proving to be challenging for the pair and they tried but it was too much.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t Give You A List’: Shannen Doherty once Revealed There are Several People She Wouldn’t Want To See On Her Funeral Months Before Death