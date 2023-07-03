Endeavour ending explained: How do things end for Morse and Thursday in detective drama series? Find out

British detective drama television series Endeavor aired its season and series finale on July 2, 2023, for the US audience. Even though the UK viewers watched the show come to a close with season nine on March 12, 2023, the show's finale was aired on PBS for the US audience yesterday. Keep reading to know what happened at the end and how the series wrapped.

Endeavour is a prequel to the mystery drama series Inspector Morse and has spanned over nine seasons and 36 episodes. Set in the early 1970s, the season revolves around Endeavour and Thursday as they evolve as individuals and enter new phases of their lives which will change them forever. The synopsis of the series reads, "Set from 1965 into the 1970s, the show follows Endeavour Morse in his early years as a police constable. Working alongside his senior partner DI Fred Thursday, Morse engages in investigations around Oxford."

Endeavour ending explained

The season featured three episodes and focused on the investigation of a murder connected to a home for troubled youths. It led to the discovery of child abuse that was covered up by the police for years on end. Morse discovers that Peter Williams, a boy thought to be dead years ago was actually alive until recently. Known as Tomahawk, he was part of a biker gang and turned out to be the murder victim of the final season of Endeavour.

After a series of investigations, the killer is revealed to be Morse's mentor, Thursday, who stabbed the man to protect his son, Sam. Thursday's son was suffering from addiction and used to take his drugs from Tomahawk who was threatening Sam. To keep Sam protected from the biker gang, Thursday and his wife, Win had to go into hiding alongside him which meant that Morse could never see his mentor again. He promises Thursday to keep a check on his daughter, Joan who also happens to be the woman Morse loves.

While the younger Morse drove off in his black Jaguar towards the end of the episode, a man who looked like the older Morse was shown in his red Jaguar before it concluded. The first season of Endeavour premiered on ITV for the British audience on April 14, 2013, and the series wrapped up with its ninth and final season on March 12, 2023. The ninth and final season premiered in the US on June 18, 2023, and wrapped up on July 2, 2023.

