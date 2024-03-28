Euphoria Season 3: 'Don’t think it will happen' Anonymous Castmate Spills Tea on Renewal; All We Know So Far

Excitement has been brewing among fans of the hit series Euphoria as they eagerly await the news of its third season. However, amidst the anticipation, a cloud of uncertainty has come. Recent revelations from an anonymous cast member suggest that the highly anticipation for the show might not be as certain as fans had hoped. Despite HBO’s assurances, doubts linger about whether Euphoria Season 3 will indeed come to fruition. Let’s delve into the details of what’s been said and why there’s uncertainty surrounding the third season of Euphoria.

Rumors and speculations

After a successful second season, the show went on a break in 2022. There were rumors that HBO might have canceled it, but the network clarified that they still plan to make season 3. However, production has been delayed because scripts are still being written. The anonymous cast member, speaking to The Daily Beast provided insights into the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the season 3 of Euphoria.

Frustration amidst delays

The actor expressed frustration with the ongoing delay, saying, “I just don’t think it will happen.” They also mentioned that the passing of producer Kevin Turen last fall has affected the show’s momentum. In response, Levinson’s team reassured that Season 3 is still planned for 2025. The absence of a concrete timeline has left cast members in limbo, affecting their career opportunities and momentum.

“Since January 2022, we’ve been given start dates that kept changing—from March to June, then back to January. Every month, HBO said we’d be going back soon, so we couldn’t commit to other jobs. Until last week, I couldn’t take any TV gigs. Now, with the show on hiatus, I can take any job. But it’s frustrating because we had momentum when the show came out, and now it’s been two years waiting. As an actor, I’m always excited for work, so yes, I’m looking forward to returning. I just don’t think it will happen.”

Behind the scenes challenges

Euphoria has faced its fair share of behind-the-scenes challenges, contributing to the uncertainty surrounding Season 3. The show, which dives into the intense lives of high school students, gained even more fans with its second season in early 2022. But despite its success, there were reports of it being a tough place to work. Star Barbie Ferrerira was even said to have clashed with creator Sam Levinson about her character Kat’s direction.

Season 3 was announced before Season 2 even finished, but Ferreira announced she’d be leaving. Initially, filming was supposed to start in early 2023 for a 2024 release, but that didn’t happen due to strikes. HBO then said Season 3 would come out in 2025, causing rumors of cancellation. HBO works on scripts, trying to move the story past high school.

Well, with the cast exploring the opportunities and Levinson grappling with creative hurdles, the fate of Euphoria hangs in the balance.

