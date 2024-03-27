Eva Mendes On Embracing Motherhood Over Acting Career; 'It Was A No-Brainer'

Eva Mendes, 50, candidly reflects on prioritizing motherhood over acting. Grateful for time with her daughters, aged 9 and 7, she describes her decision to step away from acting an intuitive choice.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Mar 27, 2024  |  01:17 PM IST |  5K
Getty Images
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes (Getty Images)

Eva Mendes may not be an actress anymore, but she is still a main character, the leading lady in her daughters' lives.

During her appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, the actress, 50, opened up about her decision to step away from acting to focus on raising her daughters Esmeralda and Amanda Lee with partner Ryan Gosling, 43, while the Barbie star continued taking Hollywood by storm. 

Here's what she said. 

‘It was a no-brainer’ — Eva Mendes on choosing motherhood over her career 

Eva Mendes (Instagram)

“It was like a no-brainer,” Mendes, the mother of two daughters, aged 9 and 7, said. She added, “I’m so lucky if I could have this time with my children.” 

While discussing her husband's ongoing career in showbiz as she focuses on raising their children, Eva remarked, “It was just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Ok, he's going to work and I'm going to work, I'm just going to work here.” 

She added, “He went and he did his job. He happens to be really good at his job. And he did it, and he came home.” 

As for Esmeralda and Amanda’s dad, the Barbie actor recently opened up about his adoration for his daughters and how it influenced his decision to take on the role of Ken in Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster. 

Speaking to People earlier this month, Gosling said that Mendes and his daughter gave him some tips before his 2024 Oscars performance of I’m Just Ken. 

“It was great,” he told the outlet. “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row.” 

“They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes,” he added. “They are such a huge part of this for me…it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end.”  

Eva Mendes recently attended Milan Fashion Week — Her first since she became a mom 


This past February, Mendes made a reappearance in the industry by attending Milan Fashion Week for the first time in over 10 years. 

Sharing pictures from the event, Mendes wrote, “Mami’s first fashion week in over 10 years!” 

She continued, “Yup, I haven't gone to a fashion event since I've been a mama. Time flies when you're mommying.” 

The same month, the We Own the Night actress also shared how becoming a mom to two little girls has made her "soft and stuff" and changed her perception of Valentine's Day. 

“I don't like love Valentine’s Day. I used to be a rebel and be like, ‘No, Valentine’s Day is bull.’ But now I like it. I'm a mom now and I'm all like soft and stuff,” Mendes said. 

She added, “Yup, I'm a softie now that I'm a Mami of two little girls!” 

The world knows little about Ryan's and Eva's two daughters. The two stars are highly protective of their kids and prioritize raising them away from the spotlight.

FAQ

How old is Eva Mendes?
Eva Mendes is 50 years old in 2024.
How many children does Eva Mendes have?
Eva Mendes has two daughters, aged 9 and 7.
Why did Eva Mendes choose motherhood over her acting career?
Eva Mendes prioritized motherhood over her acting career, describing it as an intuitive decision. Despite her success in Hollywood, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with her two daughters
