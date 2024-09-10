‘Every Day I’m Blown’: Lindsay Lohan Talks About Her Two-Year-Old Son Luai Shammas; Opens Up About Milestones

It seems like Lindsay Lohan is enjoying her motherhood journey. The actress recently spoke about her and her husband Bader Shamma’s (with whom she tied the knot in 2022) son Luai Shammas. The actress truthfully opened up about her milestones.

The Mean Girls star conversed with People magazine on Monday, September 9, during the Kering Foundation Caring for Women dinner in New York City. Luai, who turned two on July 17, 2024, celebrated his birthday glamorously with a car-themed party. The actress’ publicist reportedly confirmed his birth year to be 2023.

The publication asked her about the milestones of life she was looking forward to as her son turned 2 in July, to which Lohan responded that each day is a "milestone,” adding, “Every day I'm blown away and I'm excited."

During this year's D23 event, the Parent Trap star told the outlet that she wants to change places with her child if she can. “Just to see—because he is so pure and just so happy, just to see life through his eyes, every day. He’s just this beautiful bundle of joy. I can’t think of anything else.”

The actress previously expressed her desire to have more kids when she appeared on Today Show with her Irish Wish co-star Ayesha Curry. Journalist Jenna Hager Bush asked if she wanted to have more children, and Lohan, herself coming from a huge family, being one of four siblings, responded that she did.

Lohan, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, spoke about how she settled at the aforementioned location, she shared with Allure that it was very organic and Dubai gives her “space” to have her own “vision” of what she needs to do ahead.

The actress has been in the headlines lately as she will reprise her character, Anna Coleman, in Freaky Friday, which was originally released in 2003. It is one of the most memorable and iconic movies. She, along with Jaime Lee Curtis, will star in the sequel titled Freakier Friday, which is slated to release in 2025. This will surely give the fans major nostalgia.

She will also reportedly feature in a Netflix holiday film with the name Our Little Secret which is set to release on November 27, 2024, on the aforementioned platform.

