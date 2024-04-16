'Absolute Panic': Jenna Bush Hager Reveals She Temporarily Lost a Kid at Daughter Mila’s 11th Birthday Party

Author and Host Jenna Bush Hager recently revealed about temporarily losing a kid during her daughter's 11th birthday party. She opened up about it on the Hoda & Jenna show on April 15, Monday. She also talked about how she handled the situation with her co-host Hoda Kotb during the show.

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her experience losing a kid at daughter Mila’s 11th birthday party

Jenna Bush Hager, the mother of three children, discussed her experience about losing a kid at her daughter Mila's 11th birthday party on Today with Hoda & Jenna show on Monday, noting that the party got a little uncontrollable the moment she realized a kid was missing.

"We went to the American Dream Mall, which if any of y'all visit this area or live in this area, it's quite an extravaganza. I don't know why I felt like taking 15 girls to a waterpark and then a theme park," Bush Hager recalled.

"It's all within a mall, for real. You can shop at the Gap and then go on a roller coaster. It's crazy," Hoda Kotb (59) added.

"It's strange. And then the water park is in a mall," Bush Hager continued. "And we were in the water park — I forgot my bathing suit. I 'forgot' my bathing suit. But Mila and her friends had a blast. And it was wonderful until we lost one child."

"That happens," Hoda consoled her friend Jenna.

"We had a partner system. I was a teacher, and the night before I was sort of thinking, 'What am I doing?' " Bush Hager said. "Even in New Orleans on our way to the airport, Laura was like, 'Get matching rash guards.' Which was smart, but they couldn't come in time, so I just let it go and thought, 'I was a teacher. I took 24 kids on a subway in Washington, D.C. by myself. I got this.'"

"Well, turns out, I really didn't have it when it's your own children who don't listen to you the way that your students did. I said, 'Stay with your partner.' That's the No. 1 rule. And the No. 2 rule is, 'Be up here at 2:15.' Well, nobody turned up at 2:15," Bush Hager continued, noting that Poppy's smallest friend ended up being lost.

Jenna Bush Hager talks about how she handled the situation

When Hoda Kotb asked her about handling the situation during the show Jenna Bush Hager said, "How do you think I handled it? Absolute panic. ‘Poppy, there was a buddy system for a reason!’ ‘Well, she didn’t want to go on the scary ride.’ And I said, ‘We never leave people behind.”

"Finally, I found her, waiting by the lion from some movie. And Poppy did mention, 'She might be waiting for me by the lion.' But I said, 'That should have been the headline!' Because she thought she was in the wave pool, so I was looking for one child in the wave pool."

In the end, Bush Hager said she is "done" with water parks.

"I am retiring from Water Parks — even though the American Dream Mall, if I go to any, that's the one I'd go to. I am retiring from big parties. I said, 'No,' " she added.

"Keep it tight," Kotb said.

"I said, 'You can have your cousin and your friend.' You can do small things. No more,' " Bush Hager said. "Mamma is done. In fact, I think we need to make a 'Mamma Is Done List' of things we are never doing again. Big parties — Mamma is done!"

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager share their two daughters Mila and Poppy, as well as son Hal.

