Ex-Con Anna Delvey Leaves DWTS Partner Ezra Sosa Shocked With THIS One-Word Reply About Experience In Show After Season 33 Elimination

Anna Delvey, the infamous socialite turned convicted con artist, made headlines once again on the September 24 episode of Dancing with the Stars. After being eliminated from season 33, her terse response when asked about her experience on the show shocked her partner, Ezra Sosa, and left the audience buzzing.

Delvey’s One-Word Dismissal Surprises Sosa

During the elimination, host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would take from her time on the show. In true Delvey fashion, she coolly replied with a single word: “Nothing.” Her partner, Ezra Sosa, looked visibly surprised, raising his eyebrows at her bluntness. While Hough laughed it off, the rest of the cast gathered to say their goodbyes, with fellow contestants Alan Bersten and Dwight Howard offering hugs to Delvey and Sosa.

Controversial Casting and Ankle Monitor Drama

Delvey’s journey on Dancing with the Stars was marked by controversy from the start. Many questioned her inclusion on the show due to her criminal history, having been convicted of grand larceny and fraud in 2019. Despite this, she leaned into her notorious past, even wearing a bedazzled ankle monitor after receiving special permission from ICE to compete. Delvey’s legal issues, including house arrest and a pending deportation case, only fueled the public’s divided opinion on her participation.

Sosa Reveals Delvey’s Struggles with Backlash

Ahead of their elimination, Sosa took to TikTok to express his surprise at the level of negativity Delvey faced after their debut episode. He shared that Delvey had been deeply affected by online backlash and was found crying in the bathroom after reading harsh comments. Sosa’s heartfelt support contrasted sharply with Delvey’s tough exterior, which her friend, actress Julia Fox, described as a defense mechanism during the episode.

In their final dance, Sosa choreographed a playful quickstep to KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See,” poking fun at Delvey’s famously detached demeanor. But in the end, it was Delvey’s brusque parting word that cemented her public persona—cool, distant, and unapologetic. As Dancing with the Stars moves forward without her, Delvey remains a figure of intrigue, leaving behind yet another memorable, if brief, chapter in her controversial life.

