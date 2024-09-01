From Behind The Bars To Dancing With The Stars: Ex Con Artist Anna Delvey Joins Popular Reality Show

Anna Delvey, the infamous con artist who posed as a wealthy German heiress, is taking on a new role this time on the dance floor. Delvey, who is known for defrauding businesses and individuals out of over $250,000, is back in the spotlight after joining the cast of a popular ballroom reality show, according to Page Six.

This unexpected career change is just the most recent twist in the life of a woman whose story has already been told in the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Delvey's rise to reality TV stardom began in 2019 when she was imprisoned for a complex fraud scheme. Posing as a wealthy heiress, she deceived New York's elite, stealing a quarter of a million dollars before being apprehended and convicted.

After serving her sentence, she was released in 2021 but was placed under strict house arrest while authorities in the United States decided her fate. Delvey has been confined to her home since 2022, wearing an ankle monitor while she waits for a ruling on her immigration status.

Her house arrest conditions have recently been eased. According to Page Six, Delvey can now work and travel within a 70-mile radius of her home. She has also regained access to social media and obtained a Social Security number, which is a significant step toward rebuilding her life in the United States.

Delvey's public persona has changed significantly as a result of her participation in the reality show. While she is not the first contestant with a criminal background (others include Tommy Chong, Lil Kim, and Steve-O), Delvey is the first to have achieved fame solely through illegal activities.

Despite her ongoing house arrest restrictions, she appears to have been granted special permission to travel to Los Angeles, where the long-running ABC competition is filmed.

Delvey is already gearing up for the competition, with plans to travel to Los Angeles in the coming days. While a representative for Dancing with the Stars declined to comment on the casting rumors, her participation appears to be all but confirmed.

This latest development has sparked huge interest, with viewers eager to see how the former con artist will perform in the highly competitive world of ballroom dancing.

Aside from her upcoming appearance on the reality show, Delvey has been busy with other projects. She recently co-founded the OutLaw Agency, a fashion public relations firm, with veteran fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone. Her agency will make its debut at Fashion Week, marking her first major public appearance as a (somewhat) free individual.

