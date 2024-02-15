EXCLUSIVE: G-Eazy Shares His Experience Of Performing In India For The First Time, Says 'It Feels Incredible'

American rapper and musician G-Eazy recently embarked on a remarkable journey to India, marking his debut performance in the country. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he delved into his exhilarating experience, shedding light on the profound impact of Indian culture, music, and cuisine. Here is how he describes his experience of performing in India for the first time.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to perform in India, G-Eazy radiated enthusiasm, same as the crowd that he performed for. He articulated his longstanding desire to visit the country, fueled by the allure of its rich cultural tapestry and fervent fan base. Upon arrival, he was greeted with an overwhelming reception, as thousands of eager fans swayed to the rhythm of his music, manifesting an electrifying energy that left him awe-inspired.

"I’m extremely grateful that I get to travel the world, especially doing what I love the most getting a perform music but India is a place that I wanted to visit my whole entire life and my whole entire career especially," G-Easy said when asked about India.

He also added "I heard people saying you know the fan base is crazy in India you have to come I just had. I never knew so I came here and like the first show it was thousands and thousands of people and I knew every word and I was just like this is mind-blowing energy was so beautiful and I love the cuisine. I love the food."

With this, G-Eazy's experience of performing in India for the first time encapsulated a journey of cultural immersion, culinary delight, and musical transcendence. With his heartfelt gratitude and enthusiasm, he left an indelible mark on the Indian audience, embodying the spirit of unity and creativity that knows no bounds.

