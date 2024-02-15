G-Eazy might be performing in India for the first time ever but his heart couldn't be any more desi-er as he discusses his love for food, country, people, and more in his recent interview with PINKVILLA. While the rapper talks about his career, and so much more with our very own Sheetal Shenoy, one particular bit of the conversation is bound to excite his Indian fans. The star got candid about his prospects in Bollywood, and wanting to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra.

G-Eazy Opens Up About Bollywood And Priyanka Chopra

G-Eazy would be all in for a Bollywood collab if the opportunity ever knocked on his door. He said, "I think we're experiencing a beautiful time in life where, you know a lot of different genres, and spaces, and worlds, and cultures, you know, and the arts are all collaborating and coming together."

The Me, Myself, And I singer explained this phenomenon is not only limited to all that but also encompasses music, saying, "You see it in music all the time, where it's like, it's hard to classify something by its genre anymore." He added, "You got country artists working with hip-hop artists working with indie artists." The 34-year-old was happy to see "the walls get knocked down."

However, it doesn't just stop at Bollywood, G-Eazy specified a romantic movie is more his taste owing his choice to Valentine's week. When asked to pick between Deepakia Padukone or Priyanka Chopra to collab with, the singer didn't hesitate in picking the latter.

G-Eazy On His Recent Acting And Fashion Ventures

As the rapper profoundly put it, "All art forms are a different way of expressing yourself." I Mean It rapper confessed he's had a passion for fashion, film, photography, and music, but at the end of the day for him, it was all about putting his creativity out there.

Well from the looks of it, all that is left now is for a Bollywood director to cast Chopra and him in a romantic movie together! You can watch the whole conversation on PINKVILLA's YouTube page.

