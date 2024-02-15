EXCLUSIVE: G-Eazy On His Break And How It Shaped His Comeback In A Positive Way; ‘Grateful To Be Here 10 Years Later’

Renowned American rapper and record producer G-Eazy is taking India by storm with his debut tour in the country. Amid his sensational shows in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, Pinkvilla sat down for a chat with the musician and discussed how his much-needed break from music had a positive impact on his comeback.

G-Eazy shares how his decision to take a break helped his comeback

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, G-Eazy weighed in on how his decision to take a step back from music helped his comeback in a positive way. "It’s like a bow and arrow, sometimes you got to pull back before you launch forward," the rapper began. "In a industry like mine, in music, if you are not careful you could just go and go and go and go and go and before you know it you don’t even look up and realize that you’ve been going for eight straight years or something and without breaks," he added.

Reflecting on his journey in the industry, G-Eazy said, "It takes a lot of energy to pour your heart out into these songs, it takes a lot of energy to get on stage in front of thousands of people every night and perform these songs for people that are very deep in your heart but energy is not an infinite resource, you have allow it chances to recharge and refill." The rapper also shared his thoughts on the road ahead, saying, "I am just grateful to be here 10 years later and cheers to another 10 years to go."

G-Eazy opens up about the creative process behind his popular songs

During his exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, G-Eazy also spoke about the creative process behind songs like Me, Myself & I and Tulips & Roses. "Every song is different," the musician began. "Me, Myself & I was about manifesting the career and the journey I was embarking on and wanting to create greatness and wanting to find success and needing to kind of isolate and love myself to be strong enough to do it and trust myself to be strong enough to do it," he explained.

G-Eazy further mentioned how the track was about "learning how to separate the world and set boundaries and I need is in here [in my heart] but you just got to let me do it." He also shared his thoughts on his beloved comeback single Tulips & Roses, explaining, "Tulips & Roses is about circling back and doing it again."

