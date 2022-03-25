EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 5SOS' Luke Hemmings & Ashton Irwin send a message to Indian fans; Discuss upcoming tour

5 Seconds of Summer recently released their new single Complete Mess and the Australian band has already been on their way to topping charts with it. The quartet consisting of Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood and Michael Clifford celebrated their 10th anniversary in December and are all set to go on their first tour since the pandemic soon.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, 5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin spoke about the band's journey so far and their future plans including being excited to go back on tour after the pandemic. The band is all set to kick off their tour in April with their first show in Dublin and while India is not on their tour list, the duo sent out a special message for Indian fans and promised it will definitely happen in the future.

Admitting that he's disappointed about never having performed in India, Luke said, "I'm upset that in our 10 years, we haven't been to India." Echoing his bandmate's feelings Ashton further asked the Indian fans to keep their hope alive saying, "Please imagine us in your heads playing a show wherever you are and think about it every day for a week and if we all do that, I think the cards will shift to a place where probably we will end up playing those shows in India. Because we want it really bad."

While India may have to wait a little longer to witness the magic of 5 Seconds of Summer live, the band will be performing across the UK, Europe and US from April to July. Speaking about their excitement to perform live again, Ashton said, "I'm excited for that. I mean that's the nectar of life for us. Sharing that energy and experiencing that osmosis with a crowd is the most beautiful thing we get to experience. It is a gift, so you know we are just excited that it's even on the cards at all." Describing how special it is, Ashton further added, "We're very lucky, we're a very brave and ambitious band so, world events, I don't think that would stop us from touring or visiting our friends out there."

Watch 5SOS' Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin's EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla here:

5 Seconds of Summer released their fourth studio album CALM in March 2020. After dropping thier new single, Complete Mess this month, the band is also expected to drop another album soon.

