5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings secretly got married? Here's why fans think so

Did 5 Seconds of Summer member Luke Hemmings tie the knot? Fans of the band have been busy tugging at their hair since Hemming's posted a new TikTok on his account which seemingly hinted at a supposed "I Do." In June 2021, the lead vocalist had announced his engagement to singer Sierra Deaton in an adorable Instagram post and told the soon-to-be-mrs, "I can’t imagine my life without you."

Hemmings in the now trending TikTok was covering Deaton's superhit song Little Do You Know but before the singing started an automated voice said the words that have blown all 5SOS fans away, "When you marry the girl that wrote this banger," via ET Canada. This small sentence was enough to send waves of suspicion over to the fans as Twitterati started putting two and two together and reached the conclusion that Hemmings had held the wedding in secret much like when the couple announced their engagement after keeping it low-key for a while.

Previously in June, Sierra announced her engagement in an Instagram post and wrote, "It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever @lukehemmings." According to reports, Hemmings had bent the knee in February last year but the couple had made their engagement public after keeping it a secret for nearly three months.

Meanwhile, the couple is known to have been dating since February 2018. The couple first appeared separately on X Factor US in 2013, sierra was then part of a duo with ex-boyfriend Alex Kinsey.

