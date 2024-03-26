Who Is Post Malone's Girlfriend? Inside Rapper-Singer's Romance With The Alleged Mystery Woman

Austin Richard Post, professionally known as Post Malone, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. While his professional career is widely known, details about Post Malone's personal life, including his girlfriend, are often of interest to fans.

Post was born in Syracuse, New York, to Nicole Frazier Lake and Rich Post. His father, a former disc jockey, introduced him to various music genres like hip-hop, country, and rock. Post's ancestry includes Polish, English, and Scottish roots.

At the age of nine, Post moved to Grapevine, Texas, with his father and stepmother, Jodie, due to his father's job with the Dallas Cowboys. It was in Grapevine that Post developed an interest in music, initially inspired by the video game Guitar Hero. Despite facing rejection when auditioning for the band Crown the Empire in 2010, Post continued to pursue music.

Post's journey into professional music began with a heavy metal band, later transitioning to softer rock and hip-hop. He created his first mixtape, "Young and After Them Riches," at the age of 16 using Audacity. Post's classmates at Grapevine High School recognized his talent, voting him "Most Likely to Become Famous."

After a brief stint at Tarrant County College, Post moved to Los Angeles with his friend Jason Probst, where they formed the music group BLCKVRD. He gained significant attention with his debut single "White Iverson," which led to a recording contract with Republic Records in 2015.

Advertisement

Post's music blends elements of country, grunge, hip-hop, and R&B, earning him recognition for his versatility. He cites artists like Bob Dylan, 50 Cent, and Key! as influences on his music.

In 2017, Post released his debut album, "Stoney," featuring hits like "Congratulations" and "I Fall Apart." His second album, "Beerbongs & Bentleys," released in 2018, broke streaming records and received critical acclaim.

Post continues to evolve as an artist, with plans to start his own record label and film production company. He remains a prominent figure in the music industry, recognized for his unique style and genre-blending music. Let's take a minute and explore more about his personal life and his latest girlfriend, who reportedly gave birth to this child.

1. Who is Post Malone's rumored girlfriend, Jamie?

Fans may also be curious about his romantic life, as Post Malone is currently engaged. The 28-year-old singer has been in a relationship with his fiancée, whom fans affectionately refer to as Jamie, since at least October 2020. However, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship very private, with little information available to the public.

Reportedly, Post malone's girlfriend is Korean and his fans, often referred to as Post Malonials, began sharing images of his then-rumored girlfriend, known only as Jamie, around October 2020. One photo showed Post and his alleged girlfriend at the airport, engaging in a conversation with fans. In January 2021, speculation about the rapper-singer's relationship intensified when a photo circulated online showing the couple shopping together in Los Angeles.

In May 2022, Post Malone shared the exciting news that he and Jamie were expecting their first child together. Expressing his joy for this new chapter in his life, he mentioned how it brought him immense happiness, contrasting with previous feelings of sadness.

A month later, he confirmed the arrival of their baby girl and revealed that they were engaged. Opening up about his relationship with Jamie in August 2023, Post Malone spoke highly of her, praising her compassionate nature and expressing his desire for a large family. Post and Jamie's relationship became more serious with their presence at two significant events in the rapper-singer's life. Firstly, they were photographed together at Posty's cousin's wedding in New York in August 2021. Later that year, they were also spotted at a Magic: The Gathering Cards event in Phoenix in October 2021. Interestingly, the latter event might mark the last time Jamie was seen on social media before completely logging off after an alleged mean comment posted by a fan.

Advertisement

2. Post Malone's Girlfriend Initially Turned Down His Proposal

Post Malone proposed to Jamie in Las Vegas two years before they officially got engaged. However, Jamie initially turned down his proposal after a drunken night. Yet Post Malone asked again soberly, and she accepted.

During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Post Malone disclosed that he popped the question to his girlfriend in 2021. He explained that while they were gambling in Vegas, Post was "off-my-rocker hammered" and decided it was as good a time as any to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

"I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff," he said in the podcast episode. Though Post explained she "said no" at first, she didn't completely shut him down, suggesting he ask her again the next day, presumably without alcohol in his system.

"I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did and I was sober and it was nice," he said, adding that he's confident Jamie is his person.

"I could tell. Her heart is so massive," he said.

3. Post Malone and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June 2022

In May 2022, Post-Malone announced that Jamie was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed a baby girl in June 2022. This joyful moment marked a significant milestone in their relationship.

Post surprised his fans by announcing his fatherhood just a month after revealing the impending arrival of his baby. During an interview with Stern, he shared about kissing his "baby girl" goodbye before heading to the studio, clarifying that he was referring to his daughter when asked. Expressing his desire to keep her private, he explained, "I want to let her make her own decisions."

As for Jamie, Post has openly praised her parenting skills. "I've always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama," he said on Call Her Daddy. "And she's like, No one mom."

4. Post Malone credits his girlfriend for helping him improve his relationship with alcohol

Post Malone spoke openly about his struggles with alcohol and credited Jamie for helping him overcome this issue. He appreciated her support and influence in his life, acknowledging her positive impact.

Advertisement

"I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again," he told Stern. “I used to drink because I was sad. Now I drink for shows and because I’m happy," he explained on "Call Her Daddy," adding that becoming a father made him prioritize his health, including getting his drinking under control.

in the past the artist drew attention with photos revealing significant weight loss. Speculation about possible drug use quickly followed, but Post Malone addressed these rumors.

In a statement, Post Malone clarified, "I'm not doing drugs," and highlighted his improved health and enjoyment of performing. He credited his lifestyle changes to his newfound role as a father, expressing a commitment to healthier habits for the sake of his daughter. While he humorously mentioned his intention to quit smoking and drinking next, he emphasized patience in his journey.

This is what the star wrote: "I wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs, i've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man... lol! I am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y'all. you make my heart beat... my brain is in a super dope place, and i'm the happiest i've been in a long time. if you're having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep f-king crushing it."

Reflecting on his past struggles with substance abuse, Malone acknowledged his transformation since embracing fatherhood. The experience has grounded him and instilled a sense of responsibility, recognizing that others rely on his success.

5. Post Malone's Girlfriend Before Jamie Was Rumored to Be MLMA

Before Jamie, there were rumors about Post Malone dating Korean rapper MLMA, and his most significant relationship was with Ashlen Diaz, lasting from 2015 to 2018. Following their split, rumors surfaced about his romantic involvement with Kano Shimpo. However, after getting together with Jamie, Post Malone's romantic focus shifted entirely to her. Fans cannot wait for the singer to reveal more details about his new life post as a dad and tell his fans about his mystery woman Jamie too.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Chemical Pregnancy? Ashley Iaconetti Talks About Her Experience With Condition Before Conceiving Second Kid