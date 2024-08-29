Fan Asks SZA To Help Her With Geometry; Rapper Gives The Most Hilarious Response

SZA, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, recently engaged in an amusing interaction with a fan that quickly went viral on social media. The fan sent SZA a direct message (DM) asking for help with geometry homework, which resulted in a hilarious exchange that fans couldn't get enough of.

The fan's message to SZA was direct: "Sza I'm failing geometry, can you give me math tips?" While fans frequently seek advice from their favorite celebrities, asking for math help may be a first.

SZA, known for her sharp wit and relatable personality, laughed and said, "Lmaooo ma'am I'm a math dummy." She responded with another message, "I'm not sure what u expected (and a laughing emoji)."

The conversation did not stop there. SZA, in her usual laid-back style, playfully added, "Tell me bout the shapes chile" before offering to help with, "How can I help?"

The fan, clearly struggling, sent a photo of the math problem and the message, "I just can't do this (with crying and broken heart emojis)." SZA's final response, "Oh b*tch ur cooked (with crying emoji)," was the cherry on top.

SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary R&B. She first gained popularity with her self-released EPs See.SZA.Run (2012) and S (2013). These early projects showcased her distinct sound and lyrical skills, propelling her to become the first female artist to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Her third EP, Z (2014), was her first official release on digital platforms. It quickly climbed the U.S. Independent Albums chart, cementing her position in the industry. SZA's debut studio album, Ctrl, was widely acclaimed and commercially successful. The album received four Grammy nominations and was the second-longest-charting R&B album by a female artist on the Billboard 200.

SZA's influence grew as she contributed to other artists' work. Her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on the track All the Stars, which appeared on the Black Panther soundtrack, earned her nominations for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Her appearance on Doja Cat's hit song Kiss Me More broke the record for the longest-running all-female collaboration in the United States top ten. The song also won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

SZA's sophomore album, SOS (2022), topped the Billboard 200 for ten non-consecutive weeks, breaking records. The album included several top-ten singles, such as Good Days, I Hate U, Nobody Gets Me, and Snooze.

In 2023, her single Kill Bill reached at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first chart-topper. She followed up this success with another number-one single, Slime You Out, a collaboration with Drake.

