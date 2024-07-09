SZA Explains Why She Is Still Single; Says 'I Cannot Keep Them'

SZA has a huge fan base and is known for creating upbeat tunes with poignant lyrics that resonate with listeners. However, while her Instagram handle is filled with pictures from her daily life, it seems the singer is not dating anyone. Recently, she appeared on the fifth episode of the chatshow, Chicken Shop Date, where she discussed her love life and the challenges of finding dates.

During the show, the host, Amelia Dimoldenberg, shared how she finds it hard to get a second date. The Nobody Gets Me singer echoed this sentiment, admitting that she faces the same challenges. Read on to learn more about what SZA said.

SZA’s love-life situation

SZA spoke about why she has been single for so long and the challenges she faces in finding a partner on Chicken Shop Date. She said, “I feel like I can catch ’em, but I cannot keep ’em. They get with me and they realize I’m f*cking weird, and then it’s just like, ‘Aight.’"

The singer further expressed how she likes to do “normal things” with her potential partner but also wants them to enjoy the weird side of life, like swimming in the swamp or collecting “methane gas.” She also spoke about the concept of love and questioned whether she was meant to fall in love at all. She said, “It’s tragic. I don’t even know if I’m meant to fall in love. ‘Cause who’s actually doing it and sustaining it? I think we’re just supposed to be in fleeting states of loving.”

SZA reflects on her song Kill Bill’s lyrics

Further in the episode of Chicken Shop Date, SZA went ahead to dissect and reflect on her song Kill Bill’s lyrics, which was one of the biggest hit tracks of 2022. It even achieved a spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Kill Bill is a single from SZA’s second album, SOS, that created quite a buzz. The lyrics echo Queen Tarantino’s classic Kill Bill movie’s ideology, talking about killing an ex-boyfriend. Reflecting on the song’s lyrics, which go, "I might kill my ex, not the best idea/ His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here?/I might kill my ex, I still love him though/ Rather be in jail than alone,” SZA said, "Oh my God, after I said that, I was like, 'That was so crazy and harsh.' I was just randomly slightly enraged.”

She questioned why anyone would believe the song’s lyrics were true simply because she sang them. She said, "Cause I sung that, it has to be true?”

In the final part of the interview, when SZA was asked if she would like to run for president, she unequivocally turned it down, stating that she wanted nothing to do with politics.

What are your thoughts on the songstress’s perspective on love and finding a partner? Let us know.

