Throwback: When Angelina Jolie Gave a Sassy Reply on Being Called ‘Minimally Talented Spoilt Brat’

Angelina Jolie is known for having an intimidating personality. Over the years, she has carved her path as an actress but she has also proved it to a point that nothing can shake up her belief and confidence in herself. Back in 2014, Sony found itself in a controversial situation after an email thread got leaked in public. Despite being at the receiving end of all the backlash, Jolie never cared about it. She gave one of the classiest responses to it.

From featuring in action films to superhero dramas, from rom-coms to being in periodic movies, Angelina has had quite a colorful career. She has often garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance but has also faced controversy given her personal drama. She was married to Brad Pitt and until they walked upto the divorce situation, they shared a beautiful romantic life. But since their divorce, the trouble never subsided.

Given her own life, Angelina Jolie has never accepted any personal attacks. Be it on her career, her love life, or life with her children. In 2014, the email thread that involved producer Scott Rudin and Sony’s head at the time, Amy Pascal, resulted in an ugly massacre. In 2011, Jolie was supposed to be featured in the canceled Cleopatra movie, for which David Fincher was initially appointed as director. However, as per the email exchange, Rudin wanted David to sign for Steve Jobs’ biopic instead of Cleopatra.

Advertisement

Rudin even pressured Amy Pascal to drop Cleopatra and allegedly called Angelina Jolie “a minimally talented spoiled brat” for taking his director away from his project. Later, when the Eternals actress was asked for her response regarding this situation, Jolie shared in an interview with the New York Times, “There are certain things that bother me and certain things that don’t. Personal attacks on me? I think I’m just so used to it.”

On top of that, David Fincher even vouched for Jolie and claimed that Rudin’s unnecessary blame on Angelina for creating alleged pressure on him was also false. He clarified that he had not signed off on either of the projects.

As for Rudin’s Steve Jobs project, Sony pulled their hands off of it and Universal took it under their wing. However, Brian Helgeland’s Cleopatra met with an unfortunate fate. Despite having a solid first draft ready, it never saw the light of the day. Now, as per reports, Denis Villeneuve is going forward with an adaptation of Cleopatra but Brian has nothing to do with it until he gets called to put his first draft in use.

Advertisement

Whatever happened to that project, it clearly showed Angelina Jolie's straightforward personality. What are your thoughts about the actress’s response to that email thread? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Elon Musk Praised Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Album; Said It Was 'Impressive'