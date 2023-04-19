Fans left stunned after Noah Cyrus debuts new look; Viewers label her as ‘unrecognizable’

Fans were shocked to see Noah Cyrus with her new look. A few appreciated her choices, while others thought she looked unrecognizable.

Noah is currently appearing on American Idol as a mentor for the Top 26 contestants who will be performing at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. Her role will be to coach the participants on their technique, song choice, and performance. Noah recently took the stage to perform her new song, Everybody Needs Someone, halfway through the show. She shared a clip from her performance on Instagram; she captioned the video, “i’m so proud and excited for my singers on #IDOL tonight . i feel very lucky to have met some very special and inspiring people… also played a little bit of my new song w/ @vancejoy ,, “everybody needs someone.”

She was spotted wearing a flowy white maxidress, lace-up boots, and a crocheted headpiece. Noah also sported bleached eyebrows that left fans questioning about the drastic change. While a few fans admired her look, others were very vocal about how they did not like it. A tweet read, "What is Noah wearing and what did she do to her face? She’s young! She shouldn't be anywhere near filler! Leave that to Madonna!"

Another said, "Has Noah Cyrus done some work? Because something looks very off in her face." While a third read, "I thought Noah Cyrus was Björk." Another person inquired about Noah’s eyebrows asking, "Where are Noah Cyrus’ eyebrows?" Noah has made headlines for drastically changing her look before this. In January, she bleached her eyebrows for the first time while attending ​​Miss Sohee Haute Couture's Spring/Summer 2023 show. People pointed out that her lips also looked significantly different and plumper from her recent pictures, and this led to rumors of Noah getting surgery done.

Who is Noah Cyrus?

Noah Cyrus comes from a family of singers, Miley Cyrus, who played Hannah Montana on Disney, is her sister, and Billy Ray Cyrus is her father. She is the youngest of the 5 Cyrus siblings. She has been romantically linked to Lil Xan, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tanner Drayton. Noah is a signed artist under Simone Cowell’s label Syco. She acted in the TV show Doc when she was 3 years old. She has also appeared as a backup dancer in Hannah Montana: The Movie and a few episodes on the show. She voiced the character of Ponyo in the Studio Ghibli film Ponyo.

