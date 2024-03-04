Miley Cyrus Reacts To Drama Between Mom Tish And Sister Noah Over Dominic Purcell

The Cyrus family feud gets new characters and a fresh backstory every day. Sunday was not an exception either. People Magazine, citing a new source, revealed on March 3 that Miley Cyrus was unaware of any alleged drama surrounding her mom, Tish Cyrus, her husband, Dominic Purcell, and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus.

“Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all,” the source said of the Flowers singer.

If you've been out of the loop, read on to know what drama we are talking about.

Tish Cyrus stole Dominic Purcell from daughter, Noah Cyrus

Just last week, People disclosed that Noah Cyrus, 24, and Dominic Purcell, 54, had been seeing each other before the latter’s marriage to the Cyrus family matriarch, Tish Cyrus, 56.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up,” People disclosed this past Friday, citing an insider, adding that “Tish knew he had been seeing Noah.”

The source further added, “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about this before they got married, which allegedly left Noah “offended,” per an Entertainment Tonight source.

Us Weekly was the first to report the news, with an insider claiming, “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.”

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” the source alleged.

As for Miley Cyrus’ opinions on the matter, a source exclusively confirmed to People this Sunday that “she confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

None of the Cyrus family members have officially responded to the latest reports yet. As for Noah, she announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023.

The infamous Cyrus family feud — When did it all begin?

Rumors of a rift between Cyrus family members first started when fans observed that Noah and her brother Braison didn't attend their mom’s wedding ceremony, which took place in maid-of-honor Miley Cyrus’ backyard on August 19, 2023.

Tish and the Prison Break actor exchanged wedding vows just over a year after Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Tish in April 2022, ending their 28-year union.

The former couple share three children, Noah, Miley, and Braison. Tish is also a mother to Brandi and Trace, whom she shares with her first husband, Baxter Neal Helson. Billy Ray is also a dad to Christopher Cody from a previous relationship.

