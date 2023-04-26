Who is Pinkus, Noah Cyrus' new boyfriend? 5 things to know about him

Fans have been extremely curious about Noah Cyrus’ dating life ever since she debuted her new boyfriend on TikTok. Noah has previously been linked to Smokerpuff and Lil Xan. Here is everything we know about Noah’s new beau.

5 things to know about Pinkus:

Pinkus is a clothing designer

Noah Cyrus' boyfriend, Pinkus, is a designer; his bio reveals that he works for a clothing brand called COLORS. In a recent post, he showed off his work, one of his muses being Noah herself, and captioned the carousel, “something from the past weeks.” Noah left multiple comments on this post; one read, “I miss you so much.” Another read, “everything everything everything,” the designer replied to the comment writing “mine.” Pinkus’ Instagram does not reveal a lot about him, including his age.

Pinkus has been featured on Noah’s Tiktok

Pinkus has appeared in more than one video on Naoh’s Tiktok. After the singer posted the first video with her boyfriend, she took to TikTok to share an adorable video from their hiking trip to Los Angeles on April 19. She captioned the video, “Take my love, if you can love me that's enough.” It is safe to say Noah’s fans were more than happy to see the young star in love, one fan wrote, “I am so happy to see you be happy!”, and another comment read, “so happy for you Noah!”

Pinkus is dating Noah Cyrus

Pikus debuted on Noah’s Tiktok when she posted a video of them in the car and captioned it, “for once.. my happiness is leaking into my music.. thank you,” along with a pink heart. After the fans found out that Noah was in a relationship, they expressed their joy in the comments. One commented, “YOU DESERVE HAPPINESS BOO,” another wrote, “AS IT SHOULD NOAH AS IT MFING SHOULD.”

Pinkus enjoys hikes

Noah and Pinkus were spotted on April 22 on a hike in Los Angeles. The couple was pictured by the paps publicly for the first time. Followed by that, Noah posted a video of them sharing a kiss in front of a waterfall accompanied by two dogs. Both of them spotted casual fits as they enjoyed their hike; Noah was spotted in a baggy crop top and sweatpants.

Noah has worn his designs

Noah has worn Pinkus’ designs on multiple occasions. COLORS posted a picture of Noah in one of their designs on Jan. 31, 2023. She was spotted wearing a cream-colored puffer from the company’s collection.

Pinkus commented under the post to comment with three white circle emojis. Noah also took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself in a COLORS gown; the outfit was made up of a two-piece, the top being a crop top and matching green skirt with a long train.

