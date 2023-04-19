Noah Cyrus' dating history: From Lil Xan to Smokerpuff, a look at the Singer’s dating history

Noah Cyrus has been famous all her life thanks to her family; she is Miley Cyrus’ sister and Ray and Tish’s daughter. Noah has been linked to several people throughout her career.

Tanner Drayton and Noah Cyrus

Noah and Tanner attended the VMAs together; her relationship with the singer was also one of her first public relationships. The couple had matching tattoos together. They began dating in 2017 and dated until July 2018.

Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus

A week after breaking up with Tanner, Noah started seeing Lil Xan. She and her rapper boyfriend made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The relationship reportedly started after Lil Xan slid into Noah’s DMs. She gushed about Lil Xan in an interview, saying, “Look at his cute little face and his smile. And he’s the sweetest ever and treats me like a princess, and when I’m hungry, he gets me chicken nuggets. He tells me I’m beautiful like every five seconds of the day, and he’s the sweetest ever.”

Lil Xan spoke about their relationship and said that the two had “good chemistry.” He also stated that he was “definitely intimidated” but just went for it. The couple split in September 2018 after reportedly having relationship problems and cheating rumors. They sparked reconciliation rumors after photos of them surfaced on April 2o20, but it was later clarified that the exes remained friends.

DJ Diablo and Noah Cyrus

In October 2019, Sebastian Baldeon, who goes by the name DJ Diablo shared a now-deleted snap of him and Noah kissing on Instagram. There were no other updates, and the dating rumors died down soon after.

Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus

Rumors about Noah and Machine Gun Kelly dating started when they were reportedly spotted being affectionate at the Grammy afterparty in January 2022. “They are holding hands and posing for photos together. They walked around the party hand in hand and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating,” a source told E! News. There was no other sighting of these two together, and Machine Gun Kelly is now seeing Megan Fox.

Smokerpuff and Noah Cyrus

After being the subject of relationship rumors throughout 2020, the pair confirmed their relationship through social media in July 2020. Though three was no official confirmation about why or when the split happened. Noah later hinted about the breakup through a social media post.

Is Noah Cyrus dating someone new?

Noah seemingly confirmed her relationship with her new man through TikTok on April 16, 2023. The singer posted a video of them kissing to her song “Everybody Needs Somebody” and captioned the video with “For once .. my happiness is leaking into my music.. thank you.” The mystery man’s name remains unknown, but what we do know is his Instagram handle is @pinkusss, and it looks like he owns a clothing brand named called Color Clothing Company.

