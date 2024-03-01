Is Noah Cyrus 'Very Loyal' To Dad Billy Ray After His Divorce From Tish Cyrus? Here's What Sources Had To Say

Noah Cyrus, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, is standing tall for her dad amid divorce from her mother. Noah, who has been closer to her father from her early years, understands his positions and tries to support the split.

Noah Cyrus is loyal to her father

A source told PEOPLE that Noah Cyrus has stuck by her father Billy Ray Cyrus' side, even amid apparent strained relationships within the Cyrus family. "Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” the source told.“She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

Billy Ray filed for divorce from Tish in April 2022, after 28 years of marriage. The former couple has four daughters, six sons, and Billy also has a son from a previous relationship.

“It hasn’t been easy for any of the kids,” the insider added of the divorce. “Their parents’ separation was really hard, but it was also long overdue."

At the time of their separation, a representative for the family issued a joint statement to PEOPLE exclusively on behalf of Tish and Billy Ray, saying, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

The statement continued, "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Noah and Billy Ray previously teamed up in 2022 for a song on Noah's debut album The Hardest Part. The emotional track chronicled Noah's recovery from addiction and when Billy Ray shared the song on his Instagram, Noah responded with a sweet message. "The honor is mine daddy!!! so grateful to share this track I wrote about you, pappy and papaw Cyrus .. you're my hero and inspiration .. I love u," she wrote.

Exploring Noah Cyrus' career

Noah Lindsey Cyrus is an American singer and actress, known for her roles in films like Ponyo and Hannah Montana. She made her debut as a singer in 2016 with the single Make Me (Cry) featuring Labrinth. She has released three extended plays and her first full-length album, The Hardest Part, was released in September 2022. Cyrus was nominated for Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

At the age of 2, Cyrus began her acting career by playing Gracie Hebert in her father's TV show Doc. She later appeared in Hannah Montana: The Movie and Mostly Ghostly: Who Let the Ghosts Out? (2008). In 2009, she voiced the titular character in the English version of the Japanese anime film Ponyo and sang the English version of the theme song.

Between 2009 and 2010, she ran a webshow called The Noie and Ems Show with her childhood best friend Emily Grace Reaves. In 2021, she guest-starred in the seventh episode of American Horror Stories, playing a character named Connie.

In November 2016, she signed a record deal with Barry Weiss' Records and later Maverick under Adam Leber. She released her debut single Make Me (Cry) with English singer Labrinth. In December 2016, she released an acoustic performance of Almost Famous and provided vocals for the song Chasing Colors performed by Marshmello and Ookay.

In April 2017, she released Stay Together and I'm Stuck singles. In September 2017, she released Again featuring XXXTentacion. From September 19 to November 1, 2017, she opened for Katy Perry on the Witness: Tour. In November 2017, she appeared at Emo Nite in Los Angeles for a surprise DJ set featuring her and her half-brother Trace Cyrus' music. My Way was released in November 2017.

In 2018, Noah Cyrus released her first single, We Are..., featuring Danish artist MØ, and two more collaborations, Team and Lately. She announced her first headlining tour, The Good Cry Tour, in July 2018. She also collaborated with ex-boyfriend Lil Xan on Live or Die in August 2018.

In 2019, she released July as the first single from her EP, The End of Everything. Following the release of Lonely, she partnered with the Crystal Campaign to release The Lonely Collection, which raised funds for The Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization aimed at preventing suicide among American teens and young adults. Additionally, she sold her old clothes on the Depop app, donating the proceeds.

Cyrus released All Three on December 11, 2020, with its music video the following week. In February 2021, she announced on Instagram that she was about to release a joint EP with PJ Harding, People Don't Change, on April 23, 2021.

Noah Cyrus released her debut album, The Hardest Part, on April 5, 2022. The album, preceded by three singles, was delayed due to manufacturing delays. Noah released I Just Want A Lover from the album on the same day, and later released a remix of Noah (Stand Still) featuring her father, country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

