Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne To Reprise His Role For Universal’s Wizarding World Adventure; Details Inside

Universal Orlando's highly anticipated theme park Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic Land is headed for its grand opening in 2025. Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the magical land will also incorporate Fantastic Beasts’ connection to the Harry Potter franchise and actor Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander.

The magical land curated by Universals is touted as the most elaborate planned theme park which will be fusing the timelines of the eight Harry Potter films with three Fantastic Beasts films. The convergence will take place on a massive land spanning 1920s Paris and 1990s London.

The guests can travel to and from the destinations using the Métro Floo transportation network. The park’s theme will be set within the British Ministry of Magic and allow guests to experience a one-of-kind and vivid wizarding combat through omnidirectional transport technology.

The ride vehicle will take the guests to the British Ministry of Magic for the trial of Dolores Umbridge (played by Imelda Staunton in the films). However, things go south after her attempt to escape the trial is successful.

Now Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and a house elf named Higgledy will team up with the riders in the pursuit of Umbridge.

Apart from the main ride, the Ministry of Magic section will also include a live show, Le Cirque Arcanus, featuring live performers and aerialists, puppetry, and special effects. Fantastic Beasts will be appearing throughout the production and the storyline will revolve around Ringmaster Skender after he steals Newt Scamander's suitcase.

Apart from magical set pieces, the theme park will continue Universal's other Harry Potter-themed parklands ritual and set up merchandise stalls that will sell wands and other franchise materials. Attendees can purchase the wands and use them to interact with fantastic beasts present all around the theme park’s Parisian locale.

This magnanimous theme park will join two other Harry Potter-themed parks already operating at Universal Orlando Resort. In addition to this, the theme park titled Epic Universe will feature lands like How to Train Your Dragon's Isle of Berk and the Mario-laden Super Nintendo World to Dark Universe. It will also incorporate classic Universal monsters from Dracula to Frankenstein.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic is set to open alongside Epic Universe sometime in 2025.