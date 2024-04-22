'Feels More Special': Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To His Solo Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Ozzy Osbourne is the legend who introduced this world to a whole new genre of music. The artist had brought a huge revolution not just in the music industry, but also in the real world, so big that one can still see the traces being followed by many of his disciples.

One does not simply call him the Prince of Darkness, and there are many reasons why he has been entitled to it. One would be, his second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Ozzy Osbourne gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne is getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. The first time ever he was included in the nomination list was in the year 1999, with his band Black Sabbath.

However, he called the nod “meaningless” and took the name of his band off the nominations list. Later in 2006, he gladly appreciated the efforts and went in with his band.

The legend has been included in the 2024 nominations list after his wife Sharon Osbourne called out the Rock Hall for not condemning the Crazy Train singer as a solo artist.

Now talking about his solo induction, Ozzy Osbourne stated to Billboard via email, “I definitely wouldn’t say I was confident.”

He then also stated that when Randy Rhoads was inducted back in 2021, within the musical excellence category, “(It) made me feel we could be on to something." Osbourne continued, "With every new music venture there’s always a certain amount of surprise that comes when you see the fans embrace it, because no one wants to make a record and have it flop. I feel like I was invited to a party in 1980, and it hasn’t stopped. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath

Talking about the second induction, Ozzy Osbourne has stated that it “feels different,” than the time he was nominated with Sabbath, “because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole.”

Ozzy Osbourne left Black Sabbath in 1979, after which he went on to release his eight consecutive multi-platinum albums, which include the 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz.

The Bark at the Moon singer finished fourth in the recent list of nominations, with more than 480,000 votes, about which he stated, “feels more special, and I’m sure I’m not the only one that feels that way.”

The induction ceremony will be taking place on October 19, 2024, in Cleveland, for which Ozzy has promised to wear an outfit that “will most certainly be black.”

