Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Reveals 2024 Inductees: Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, And More

In 2023, the Rock Hall welcomed Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners into its class.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the names of 16 musical artists and figures who will join the 2024 class this coming October. The diverse list of musicians selected to be honored by the coveted Museum and Hall of Fame located in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, stretches from rock pioneer Mama Thornton to 70s-rooted rockers like Peter Frampton, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, and 90s genre icons Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest.
Jimmy Buffett is also to be posthumously honored this year. Buffett was not on the Rock Hall’s nomination list this year, and neither had he ever been nominated before. In an unexpected move by the Hall of Fame, the Rock Hall’s committee took the liberty to usher Buffett in via a separate, non-voted category for musical excellence after his death in September 2023. Through the honorary category, the Rock Hall also inducted two new performers who had been nominated multiple times before without being voted in: Warwick and MC5. The latter act, the 1960s trio group, had been nominated six times before without ever being voted in.
The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced by Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie during Sunday night’s episode of American Idol.
Find the category-wise list of 2024 inductees below.
Performers Category
- Mary J. Blige
- Cher
- Dave Matthews Band
- Foreigner
- Peter Frampton
- Kool & The Gang
- Ozzy Osbourne
- A Tribe Called Quest
Musical Influence Award
- Alexis Korner
- John Mayall
- Big Mama Thornton
Musical Excellence Award
- Jimmy Buffett
- MC5
- Dionne Warwick
- Norman Whitfield
Ahmet Ertegun Award
- Suzanne de Passe
The Hall announced 15 nominees for the performer's category on Feb 10. Only eight of them got voted in, leaving out seven performers, including Mariah Carey, Jane’s Addiction, Sade, Sinead O’Connor, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, Eric B. and Rakim.
Will Cher accept her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction?
Just last December, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the If I Could Turn Back Time singer said, “You know what, I wouldn't be on it now if they gave me a million dollars... I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.” At that point, though, the 77-year-old icon had never even received so much as a nomination. Now that she got voted in on her first go on the ballot, the odds do favor her changing her tune. As of writing this article, Cher has not reacted to the news of her induction to the renowned Hall of Fame.
The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. It will stream live on Disney+ and air as a special on ABC at a later date. The program will also be made available on Hulu the day after the live ceremony.
