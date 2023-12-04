How did Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon meet? Exploring their relationship timeline and life together

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in July 2023. Today we are taking a look at their relationship that dates back to 1970. It all began when Sharon and Ozzy were first introduced as Sharon's father Don Arden used to work for Ozzy's band Black Sabbath once.

Sharon Osbourne first met Ozzy Osbourne when she was eighteen years old

Sharon first met Ozzy when she was eighteen years old, but they did not have a connection until years later. Almost a decade later, Ozzy was struggling with drug abuse and was kicked out of Black Sabbath. Sharon then took over as his manager and helped him recover. Things between them became even more serious during this time and Sharon and Ozzy started dating.

The couple visited Hawaii in 1982, which is where they got married. Later on, they had three children together - Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne. They became even more popular with their show The Osbournes that aired for four seasons. Kelly and Jack also joined their parents for the show, which opened them up to international fame.

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne’s ups and downs in relationship, but they stuck together

However, there have been ups and downs in their relationship. Back in 1989, Ozzy was arrested for attempting to murder his wife Sharon while under the influence. He was ordered to rehab for three months and Sharon did not press charges. After being released, he issued a public apology. Later in 2013, rumours of a divorce started making rounds but they denied the reports. Three years later the couple split briefly as Sharon believed that Ozzy was having an affair, as reported by People Magazine. Later that year, his mistress Michelle Pugh opened up to People about her affair with the singer.

In an interview with GQ, in November 2020, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his regrets about cheating on his wife. He said, "I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."

As they celebrated their wedding anniversary last year, Sharon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message and a picture of the happy couple holding hands. She wrote, "Over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy."

