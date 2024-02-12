'Deeply Honored' Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Ozzy Osbourne, the 75-year-old War Pigs singer, is on his way to becoming the 27th multiple inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The rock singer has been nominated for the first time under the solo artist category. What would this win mean for the Dreamer singer? Find all the details inside.

What did Ozzy Osbourne say about the latest nomination?

Ozzy Osbourne has already been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once when he was a member of Black Sabbath in 2006. If he wins the award again he will be one of the very few like the Beatles, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page and others with double honors. He would also join the race to be a part of the legacy. Only Eric Clapton has a hat-trick in being inducted, both as a solo singer and as a member of Yardbirds and Cream combined.

Osbourne expressed his excitement in a statement on February 10, 2024 after finding out about his nomination. The Paranoid singer said, “I’m deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” He also added, “To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

What’s Ozzy Osbourne’s new work?

The 75-year-old started his solo career in 1980 with Blizzard of Ozz. He has 13 solo albums with Patient number 9 being his latest in 2022. Ozzy has had multiple surgeries due to health issues over the years. He also had a Parkinson’s diagnosis that restricted him from performing on stage. The Iron Man singer had to drop out of the Power Trip festival in October 2023.

Sharon Osbourne, wife and manager of Ozzy has lobbied for her husband as an artist. She appeared on The Adam Carolla Show and revealed that she wants Osbourne to be considered in the solo category as well. The 71-year-old said, “They know that Ozzy deserves to be there.” She also added, “They know he’s been a solo artist. You’ve gotta be doing it for 24 years. He’s been 43 years as a solo artist. He sold nearly a hundred million albums as a solo artist. So where is he? Induct him!”

Sharon further mentioned being invited to a dinner for 2023 inductees where “people were saying to Ozzy, ‘Oh, you’ve been inducted in,’ and we were like, ‘No, actually. We were just invited for the food, so we’re here.’ That’s as near as we’ve got, but no.”

As voting begins and fans pour in, we all wait for the results out in early May. Until then stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

