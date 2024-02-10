What Did Ozzy Osbourne Say About Kanye West? Musician Blasts Rapper For Alleged Unauthorized Use Of Black Sabbath Song

Ozzy Osbourne has called out Kanye West for using a sample of his music without permission. In a post on X on Friday, the Black Sabbath frontman highlighted that he had refused a request from the rapper to sample a segment of the 1983 live rendition of their song Iron Man. Despite Osbourne's rejection, he asserted that the rapper proceeded to use it anyway.

Kanye West’s new album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ing dropped on February 9 after multiple delays. This marks Kanye’s first project since he almost sabotaged his career by making a series of controversial anti-Semitic statements, the reason why Osbourne said he denied Kanye permission to use his music for his album. Here's what he said;

Ozzy Osbourne does not want any association with Kanye West - Here’s why!

In an angry, all-caps X post on Friday, Ozzy Osbourne said, “@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT.”

“I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN,” the heavy metal singer added.

It was reported that a live feed of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures listening party was shut down after the former rapped, “And I’m still crazy, bipolar, antisemite. And I’m still the king.”

The said album was first set to drop in December 2023 but was supposedly delayed due to Nicki Minaj refusing to let Kanye feature their old collaboration on the album. “Regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys,” the Super Base singer had said back then.

Kanye West’s apology to the Jewish community

Kanye West, who now refers to him as Ye West, has made a series of offensive remarks directed toward the Jewish community in recent years including threatening to go “death com 3” on Jewish people and praising Adolf Hitler. West also denied that the holocaust ever happened.

Kanye’s recurring antipathy towards Jews caused him to lose out on major brand deals, including one with Adidas. The Donda singer was also dropped by his record label, Def Jam Recordings in October 2022 and was suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

In December 2023, Kanye West issued an apology in a since-deleted Instagram post where he said, “It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."

