Why Did Sharon Osbourne Want To Take Her Own Life? Reality Star Opens Up About 'Overdose Of Pills'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Sharon Osbourne says she tried to take her own life in 2016 after finding out about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's four-year-long affair with celebrity hairdresser Michelle Pugh. Osbourne, 71 made the revelation during her Cut The Crap live show in London last week. The former X Factor judge disclosed that 2016 was not the only time her rockstar husband cheated on her. Here's all you need to know about her devastating fallout with Ozzy Osbourne.

ALSO READ: How did Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon meet? Exploring their relationship timeline and life together

Sharon Osbourne took pills to end her life

Sharon, 71, and Ozzy Osbourne, 75 had already been married for more than 30 years when the latter began his affair with Michelle Pugh, a celebrity hairdresser. His affair with her lasted between 2012 and 2016 before Sharon discovered her husband’s infidelity.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work, it's a whole different thing,” said Sharon while speaking about the difficult time in her marriage with Ozzy, Mirror reports.

“I just thought, ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves,’ So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me,” she added.

Advertisement

Sharon reportedly discovered her husband’s affair after scouring through his emails.

Back in 2016, when Ozzy’s infidelity came to light, Sharon had revealed that he cheated on her with several women including their cook and masseuse. “There were six of them, some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook,” she told the Telegraph at that time.

After his affair with the hairdresser, Sharon kicked Ozzy out of their marital home.

Are Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne still together?

Overcoming the challenges in their marriage, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne got back together after a brief split in 2016 and have been going from strength to strength ever since.

Speaking of his affairs to The Sun in 2019, Ozzy hailed Sharon as a god for taking him back. “Sharon and I have never been as close as we are now. It's great. Sharon has been a god,” he said while adding, “We all make mistakes. I’m lucky she took me back. Sometimes I sit there and go, ‘What the f**k was I thinking?’ I won’t understand why it happened until the day I die.”

Everything is said to be well and good between the couple now. Ozzy Osbourne, however, is living with Parkinson’s disease. He was diagnosed with the disease in February 2019. In 2023, the Black Sabbath vocalist announced that he was retiring from touring. Ozzy and Sharon have been married since 1982.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Does Sharon Osbourne regret her third facelift? Exploring her plastic surgery journey as she gets candid