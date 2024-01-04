Will Britney Spears' ever come back to music? Exploring what an insider had to say

Is Britney Spears about to make her musical come back soon? Page Six recently reported that the Princess of Pop is working on fresh tunes and songwriters have been roped in for her new music album in almost a decade. However, a close acquaintance of Britney reportedly revealed to TMZ that the rumors of Britney Spears’ new album are just that, rumors.

Britney herself addressed the rumors of her possible 10th studio album in an Instagram post. Here's what she has to say.

Britney Spears vows to ‘never return to the music industry’

The Me Against the Music singer has shut down all the rumors of her working on a new album in her latest Instagram post where she boldly declared that she will not be returning to the music industry ever again.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album. I will never return to the music industry,” she wrote.

Page Six recently reported that Britney’s team has tapped Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to pen songs for her first music album since 2016.

Britney quashed the rumors about her comeback album but revealed that she has been contributing to other people’s music as a ghostwriter.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me. I’ve written over 20 songs for other people in the past two years,” Britney asserted while declaring that she is “a ghostwriter" and further mentioned, "I enjoy it that way.”

Britney Spears’ last music album Glory came out more than eight years ago in 2016.

Britney talks about her record-breaking memoir The Woman in Me

In the same Instagram post where Britney talked about her plans for her musical career, the songstress-turned-author addressed speculations about her memoir being published without her permission.

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth,” she said.

Spears concluded by saying, “I’m so LOVED and blessed!!!”

Britney Spears has a lot going on in her life right now. The I’m a Slave 4 You singer got separated from her husband of 14 months Sam Asghari. She is mending her relationship with her family after her conservatorship ended in 2021. She turned author with her memoir The Woman in Me which became an instant bestseller with over 1.1 million copies sold in the first week of its release. Seems like music is the last priority for Britney at this phase in her life.

